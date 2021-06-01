Malaysian police have broken up a crime syndicate that had been smuggling drugs into Singapore using fire extinguishers.

The operation was a collaboration between Malaysia’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and local police.

Seven people aged between 26 and 48 were arrested for drug offences on 18 May, the CNB confirmed.

CNB officials seized an array of drugs including heroin, cannabis, and LSD, with an estimated street value of $850,000 (£453,526).

In one raid officers descended on a residential unit in the town of Jurong East and arrested two men aged 26 and 28.

Police found 466g of heroin inside a fire extinguisher there and also recovered drug paraphernalia and $4,585 (£2,446) in cash.

“Motivated by profit, drug traffickers and syndicates will continue to take huge gambles to smuggle illicit drugs into Singapore, and will stop at nothing to evade detection from the authorities," the CNB told Central News Asia.

“The recent arrests in both Malaysia and Singapore are a testament to the close cooperation between the drug enforcement agencies in both countries.”

Police seized a total of 2,287g of heroin, 5,041g of crystal meth, 6g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, more than 630g of ecstasy tablets, 201 Erimin-5 tablets, and one LSD stamp.

The CNB confirmed that investigations into all suspects arrested were ongoing.