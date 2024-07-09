Grasshoppers and locusts among 16 insects approved as food in Singapore

Support truly

Singapore has approved 16 insects, including grasshoppers, locusts and crickets, as food items, expanding its internationally renowned cuisine.

“With immediate effect, SFA will allow the import of insects and insect products belonging to species that have been assessed to be of low regulatory concern,” the Singapore Food Agency said in a circular on Monday.

“These insects and insect products can be used for human consumption or as animal feed for food-producing animals.”

The announcement has delighted industry players in Singapore who have been gearing up to source insects from regulated farms in China, Thailand and Vietnam, reported the Straits Times.

The SFA guidelines state that insects must be farmed rather than harvested from the wild, whether they are imported or produced locally, and that suppliers must adhere to strict food safety controls.

The agency said “documentary proof” is needed to show “that insects are farmed in premises regulated by the competent authority”.

Insects are considered a delicacy in parts of Africa, Asia, Latin America and Oceania. Bugs such as crickets, grasshoppers and mealworms are rich in protein, antioxidants and minerals including iron, zinc, copper and magnesium.

The Wageningen University in the Netherlands has recorded 2,100 edible species of insects around the world.

The SFA launched a public consultation on regulating insects and insect products in 2022 and indicated giving the green light to 16 species for consumption in April the following year. The final decision was delayed, however, with the agency later confirming to the Straits Times that it intended to introduce a regulatory framework in the first half of 2024.

There are no international standards for sale and consumption of insects as food. The SFA said its guidelines were developed after a thorough “scientific review”, Channel News Asia reported.

The guidelines state that contaminants must not be introduced in the farming and processing of insects and insect products.

The products would be subject to inspection and surveillance by the agency, the SFA said on its website.

“Food that is found to be non-compliant with SFA’s food safety regulations will not be allowed for sale,” it warned.