Singapore’s former prime minister said the American military raid on Venezuela was worrying for smaller nations, becoming the latest Asian leader to voice concern over the attack.

Senior minister Lee Hsien Loong said that a difficult internal situation couldn’t be a justification for “military intervention by one country into another, unilaterally and without any proper authorisation”.

The attack might have appeared to be a “spectacular military success” but it could have long-term consequences for the international system, he warned.

“From the point of view of a small country, if that’s the way the world works, we have a problem,” Mr Lee, who stepped down as his country’s prime minister after two decades in 2024, said at the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute’s regional outlook forum on Thursday.

“To some extent, that has always been the way the world works. The US has done this many times in different parts of the world. And other powers do it too. But you look at the situation, you look at the impact of it and you ask yourself, 'Is this a plus or a minus?' I don’t think this is a plus.”

His comments make Singapore the latest Asian nation to voice concerns and objections about the US military operation to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro earlier this month, joining Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and China.

Venezuelans rip an American flag in half during a protest in Caracas against the capture of president Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores by US military forces ( AP )

Mr Maduro’s overthrow is emerging as the latest flashpoint between China and the US as they compete for influence in Latin America.

Mr Lee said a central challenge facing the world was the relationship between the US and China which was beset by tensions even though both countries remained wary of bearing the costs of a full-scale trade war.

While many Asian countries counted the US as a crucial partner, they also recognised China’s status as a major and growing economic power, he said.

And as Washington was stepping back from its role as an anchor player in the region, Beijing was making the right noises on multilateralism, he added.

China has come down heavily on the US for engaging in what it has called a “bullying act” against Venezuela.

Beijing and Caracas have maintained close ties for many decades, driven by a shared political ideology and mutual distrust of a world led by Washington.

President Xi Jinping took a veiled swipe at the US for engaging in “unilateral bullying” which he said “seriously undermines the international order”.

“All countries should respect other peoples’ independent choice of development paths and abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” Mr Xi said, “with major powers in particular setting the example.”

Indonesia expressed “deep concern over any action involving the use or threat of force” as it was not only dangerous but also disrupted stability. “Including universal principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international humanitarian law, not for the rhetoric that can worsen the situation as we push for de-escalation, dialogue and protection of civilians,” it said.

Malaysia offered even stronger criticism, describing the US attack as a "clear violation of international law" and an unlawful use of force.

Prime minister Ibrahim Anwar also demanded the release of president Maduro and his wife without any undue delay.

India, which is not known to take strong stances in world politics, said it was concerned by the developments in Venezuela.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar urged all involved parties to prioritise the well-being and safety of the people in the South American country.

“We would really urge all parties involved to now sit down and sort of come to a position which is in the interest of the well-being and the safety of the people of Venezuela," Mr Jaishankar said at an event in Luxembourg.