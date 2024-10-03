Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A court in Singapore sentenced a former transport minister to 12 months in prison on charges of receiving more than £228,600 worth of gifts in a rare criminal case involving a cabinet member.

Subramaniam Iswaran, who has been a cabinet member for 13 years, pleaded guilty last week to one count of obstructing justice and four counts of improperly receiving gifts from people with whom he conducted official business.

Iswaran, 62, is the first political officeholder in nearly four decades to be subjected to a corruption investigation in a case that shocked the country known for its clean governance. Singapore is one of the top five least corrupt governments, according to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index 2022.

The sentence handed down by presiding judge Vincent Hoong was more severe than the six to seven months sought by the prosecution. Mr Hoong said the sentence was "manifestly inadequate" given the gravity of Iswaran's offences and their impact on public trust.

"Trust and confidence in public institutions were the bedrock of effective governance, which could all too easily be undermined by the appearance that an individual public servant had fallen below the standards of integrity and accountability," he said.

Iswaran was initially charged with 35 counts, but prosecutors proceeded with only five, while reducing two counts of corruption to receiving illegal gifts. Prosecutors said they will apply for the remaining 30 charges to be taken into consideration for sentencing.

He was arrested in July last year and was accused of taking kickbacks from businessmen including Malaysian property tycoon Ong Beng Seng. Iswaran, credited for his key role in bringing the Formula One night race to Singapore, was an adviser to the sport's steering committee, while Mr Ong owns the rights to the race.

Iswaran received gifts worth over £43,290 from Mr Ong, which included tickets to Grand Prix, wine and whisky and a luxury Brompton bike. Mr Ong, 78, is yet to be charged with any wrongdoing. However, The Straits Times reported the property tycoon is expected to be charged on Friday, according to court records.

“If public servants could accept substantial gifts in such a situation, over the long term, public confidence in the impartiality and integrity of government would be severely undermined,” deputy attorney-general Tai Wei Shyong was quoted by BBC as saying.

The attorney-general’s chambers said it would decide whether to charge Mr Ong and Mr Lum after the case against Iswaran has been resolved.

Iswaran had previously denied the allegations when he resigned from his cabinet position. In a letter to the then prime minister Lee Hsien Loong, Iswaran wrote: “I reject the charges and am innocent.”

In January this year, Singapore’s then prime minister said about the Iswaran corruption case: “I am determined to uphold the integrity of the party and the government, and our reputation for honesty and incorruptibility. Singaporeans expect no less.”

The last cabinet minister charged was Wee Toon Boon, who was found guilty in 1975 and jailed for accepting gifts in exchange for helping a businessperson. Another cabinet minister was investigated for graft in 1986, but died before charges were filed.