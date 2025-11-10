Super Typhoon Fung-wong latest: Two dead and 1.4 million evacuated as ‘intense’ storm slams into Philippines
More than one million people have ben evacuated from areas at risk of flooding and landslides in the Philippines
Typhoon Fung-wong blew out of the northwestern Philippines after setting off floods and landslides, knocking out power to entire provinces, killing at least two people, and displacing more than 1.4 million others.
The country’s weather bureau had earlier raised the highest storm alert over southeastern Luzon, including Catanduanes and parts of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.
Authorities said the storm, known locally as Uwan, is expected to head towards Taiwan. Defence secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr, who oversees the country’s disaster response agencies and the military, warned about the potentially catastrophic impact of Fung-wong in televised remarks on Saturday.
Power outages were reported in parts of Eastern Visayas, and footage from the Philippine Coast Guard showed residents in Camarines Sur boarding trucks during mass evacuations. More than 300 domestic and international flights were cancelled.
The storm comes just days after Typhoon Kalmaegi killed 204 people in the Philippines before striking Vietnam, where it left five more dead and wrecked hundreds of coastal farms and fishing boats.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a state of emergency last week due to the extensive devastation caused by Kalmaegi and the expected damage from Fung-wong.
Over 130 villages flooded and 1,000 houses destroyed by Typhoon Fung-wong
Typhoon Fung-wong lashed the northern Philippines while the country was still dealing with the devastation wrought by Typhoon Kalmaegi.
Fierce wind and rain flooded at least 132 northern villages, including one where some residents were trapped on their roofs as floodwaters rapidly rose.
About 1,000 houses were damaged, Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV of the Office of Civil Defense and other officials said, adding that roads blocked by landslides would be cleared as the weather improved on Monday.
"While the typhoon has passed, its rains still pose a danger in certain areas" in northern Luzon, including in metropolitan Manila," Mr Alejandro said.
"We'll undertake today rescue, relief and disaster-response operations."
One person drowned in flash floods in the eastern province of Catanduanes, and another died in Catbalogan city in eastern Samar province when her house collapsed on her, officials said.
More than 1.4 million people moved into emergency shelters or the homes of relatives before the typhoon made landfall, and about 318,000 remained in evacuation centres today.
Super Typhoon Fung-wong is the biggest storm to hit the Philippines this year
The Philippines, one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries, is battered by about 20 typhoons and storms each year.
The country is often hit by earthquakes and has more than a dozen active volcanoes.
Super Typhoon Fung-wong is the biggest storm to threaten the Philippines this year.
The storm has covered large areas of the Southeast Asian archipelago with its 1,600km-wide rain and wind band.
Catastrophic impacts expected from Typhoon Fung Wong
Before the Typhoon made landfall, defense secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr warned about the potentially catastrophic impact of Fung-wong in televised remarks.
He said the storm could affect a vast expanse of the country, including Cebu, the central province hit hardest by the previous typhoon, and metropolitan Manila, the densely populated capital region.
More than 30 million people could be exposed to hazards posed by Fung-wong, the Office of Civil Defense has said.
Mr Teodoro asked people to follow government orders and seek shelter away from villages and towns prone to flash floods, landslides and coastal tidal surges. "We need to do this because when it's already raining or the typhoon has hit and flooding has started, it's hard to rescue people," he said.
Philippines still reeling from Typhoon Kalmaegi
Super Typhoon Fung-wong, the biggest storm to threaten the Philippines this year, struck while the archipelago was still dealing with the devastation wrought by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which left at least 224 people dead in central island provinces on Tuesday before pummeling Vietnam, where at least five were killed.
The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and storms each year. The country also is often hit by earthquakes and has more than a dozen active volcanoes, making it one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.
Typhoon Kalmaegi: 190 killed as storm lashes Vietnam after pounding the Philippines
'We are scared': Families move to shelter as typhoon inches closer
In Isabela in northern Luzon, dozens of families were sheltering in a basketball court repurposed as an evacuation centre.
The region has now been struck by the Typhoon, which is set to have devastating impacts.
"We heard on the news that the typhoon is very strong, so we evacuated early," said Christopher Sanchez, 50, who fled with his family.
"We left our things on the roofs of our house since every time there's a storm, we come here because we live right next to the river," he told Reuters. "In previous storms, the floodwaters rose above human height."
"We're scared," he said. "We're here with our grandchildren and our kids. The whole family is in the evacuation area."
Watch: Authorities order nearly one million to evacuate as Typhoon Fung-Wong strikes
Super Typhoon Fung-Wong bringing life-threatening winds and storms, says state forecaster
Super Typhoon Fung-Wong has blown into Luzon, with PAGASA warning of “destructive Typhoon-force winds” in northern and central Luzon.
The storm is continuing to track west-northwest towards Aurora and the Polillo Islands, with “extreme impacts” expected.
There is a risk of coastal flooding and storm surges - a tsunami-like rising of sea levels due to wind and atmospheric pressure changes.
“There is a high risk of life-threatening and damaging storm surge with peak heights exceeding 3.0 m within the next 48 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal communities of Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, most of MIMAROPA, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Aklan, Antique, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, and most of Zamboanga Peninsula,” the agency said in a bulletin.
Two people have died already - what happened?
Before the Super Typhoon made landfall in the Phillipines, the massive storm had already caused severe damage.
This included the death of two people in the eastern provinces of the country.
One was a villager, who died drowned in flash floods in the eastern province of Catanduanes.
Another person died in Catbalogan city in eastern Samar province when she was hit by debris, officials said.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a state of emergency due to the extensive devastation caused by Kalmaegi and the expected calamity from Fung-wong.
