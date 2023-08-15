Emotional moment Australian surfers missing for 36 hours found off Indonesian coast

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of Australian surfers lost at sea during their travels in Indonesia have been found after 36 hours, with new footage showing the emotional moment they returned to shore.

Elliot Foote, Steph Weisse, Will Teagle and Jordan Short were travelling on wooden longboats between Nias Island and the Pinang Surf resort on the Banyak Islands, off the western coast of Sumatra, when they ran into bad weather.

The party was comprised of two boats, with one managing to find refuge on a nearby island. However, the vessel carrying the four-strong group of Australians and three Indonesian crew members tried to make it back to the island in spite of the conditions, prompting an extensive search.

A friend of the group filmed the moment he spotted the first three surfers in the ocean (screengrab)

Ms Weisse, Mr Teagle and Mr Short were found and rescued on Tuesday morning, the second day of the search.

A friend of the group filmed the moment he spotted the first three surfers in the ocean, swimming to shore after 36 hours.

“Yes! Woo!”, the friend is heard screaming as the group wave their arms at the rescue boat.

However, the fourth and final member of the group – Mr Foote – was not with them. In the footage, the cameraman can be heard asking “Where’s Elliot?” as he quickly realises he’s missing.

Thankfully, the surfer was helped to safety almost two hours later, found stranded on a nearby island 5km away, having become separated from the group after he tried to swim towards the island to get help.

Mr Foote had shared details of his travels before the group were lost at sea on Sunday, with Mr Foote describing the Indonesian village of Bukit Lawang as a “beautiful spot” with “such kind people.”

“Soho gulah Sorake…so good being back in Indo after so many years. Sharing waves with mates and the queen”, a post shared to Mr Foote’s Instagram account on 13 August read. The photos depicted the group surfing together.

“Starting the trip off with hiking in the North Sumatran jungle and seeing orangutans was an amazing experience and something that I look forward to doing again for a longer time and going deeper. Bukit Lawang is a beautiful spot with such kind people.”

As the group were rescued, Mr Foote’s father Peter was in an interview with SkyNews, with his reaction to the news captured on camera.

“Hey Dad, Elliot here. I am alive, safe now, love you. Chat later”, a text from his son read.

“I don’t know if I can celebrate. He’s put me through too much pain to celebrate”, Peter Foote said. “I’ve aged in the last two days, 100 per cent.”