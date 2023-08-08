New York beach closed to swimmers after shark bites woman

Rockaway Beach in New York has been closed to swimmers and surfers after a 50-year-old woman was bitten on the leg by a shark on Monday evening (7 August).

Authorities said the woman was in a serious but stable condition following the encounter.

She was assisted by officers who applied a tourniquet on her wound, according to the NYPD’s public information office.

Police have been using drones and a helicopter to search for the shark but have not yet been successful.