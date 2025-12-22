Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the victims of a knife attack in Taiwan is being hailed as a hero for reportedly trying to stop the assailant before succumbing to his injuries.

A 57-year-old man surnamed Yu was among the three victims killed on Friday when a knife-wielding man carried out a series of indiscriminate stabbings in Taipei. At least 11 people were also injured in the mass stabbing incident.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man named Chang Wen, threw smoke grenades near an underground exit at Taipei Main Station and attacked people on the way to the next station at Zhongshan before falling to his death from the sixth floor of a department store building during a police chase.

Yu sustained a fatal 5cm-deep wound to his chest while trying to stop Chang at the metro's exit, according to the National Taiwan University Hospital.

Yu acted bravely when he confronted the attacker, Taipei mayor Chiang Wan-an told reporters, adding that his death was "heartbreaking".

Chao Shiao-lien, the chair of Taipei Rapid Transit Corp, said Yu's intervention helped prevent further injuries in the attack at the station.

The Taiwanese government has announced compensation of NT$5m (£11,822) for Yu's family under Taipei Rapid Transit Corp’s insurance coverage.

The government is also offering psychological counselling and legal consultation to those who were injured and the families of the deceased.

Video footage aired by local media showed the suspect, wearing a gas mask and clad in black, dropping at least two smoke grenades at Taipei Main.

Taiwan police cordoned off the scene after a knife attack in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

He then went north to a popular shopping district, throwing smoke grenades and stabbing people on the first and fourth floors of a department store, according to local news reports.

A survivor said she was hit by the suspect outside the department store. “It did not feel like a slash – it felt more like being hit. Then it really hurt,” she said, adding that when she turned around, she saw “people lying on the ground and needing first aid because they were bleeding”.

Japanese tourist Kouta Kinoshita said he felt helpless as he attempted to prevent a scooter rider from bleeding to death during the attack.

Kinoshita, a former journalist, was on the first floor of the department store when he saw a man holding a knife running into the building. The Japanese national exited the store and saw Chang stab two people on the street, including a man on a scooter.

Kinoshita said he rushed over and tried to staunch the man's wound using his hand, but due to the unavailability of an emergency kit, the man continued to lose blood. He said he was left "heartbroken".

The man was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Taiwanese police have ruled out terrorism as a motivation for the attack, AFP reported.

“Based on what we have established so far in the investigation, the suspect Chang did not make or display any statements or views related to politics, religion, or any specific ideology, and we have preliminarily ruled out terrorism,” an official with the Taiwan police said.

“Terrorist attacks have a specific definition and the suspect does not meet that definition,” the official added.

He added that the probe indicated that Friday's attack was carried out by a single suspect and that investigators found searches for “random killings” on Chang's iPad.

He reportedly also searched materials related to a 2014 Taipei metro stabbing, when four people were killed by a single man.

Investigators recovered “lethal weapons” at the suspect’s rental home in Taipei and at the hotel room where he stayed for three nights near Zhongshan.

He was also wanted for violating the law on mandatory military service, according to local news reports.

Taiwan’s premier Cho Jung-tai said it appeared the suspect "deliberately threw smoke bombs and wielded a long knife to carry out indiscriminate attacks on the public".

“We will investigate his background and associated relationships to understand his motives and determine if there are other connected factors,” the premier added.