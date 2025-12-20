At least three killed by knife-wielding man in Taiwan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least three people were killed and 11 others injured after a man, wielding a knife and smoke bombs, went on an attacking spree in Taipei on Friday, police said.

The suspect later fell to death from the sixth floor of a department store building during a police chase, according to Taiwan’s national news agency.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as a 27-year-old man named Chang Wen, threw smoke granades near the underground exit of the Taipei main metro station and attacked people on the way to the next Zhongshan station in “a deliberate act”.

open image in gallery Taiwan police cordoned off the scene after a knife attack ( AP )

Video footage aired on local Taiwanese news networks shows the suspect, wearing a gas mask and clad in black, dropping at least two smoke grenades at the Taipei Main metro station.

He then went north to a popular shopping district, throwing smoke grenades and stabbing people on the first and fourth floors of a department store, according to local news reports.

A 57-year-old man tried to stop the attacker at the metro station’s exit but was fatally wounded, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an told local media.

The wound was “a penetrating injury about five centimetres in length caused by a sharp object that reached from the right lung to the left atrium”, local media reported, citing the National Taiwan University Hospital.

Another man attacked near the department store also reportedly died.

open image in gallery This picture, taken and released by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) on 19 December 2025, shows a smoke grenade after it was thrown at Taipei Main Station ( CNA/AFP via Getty Images )

A survivor said she was hit by the suspect outside the department store.

“It did not feel like a slash – it felt more like being hit. Then it really hurt,” she said, adding that when she turned around, she saw “people lying on the ground and needing first aid because they were bleeding”.

Police are investigating possible motives.

The attacker reportedly had a prior criminal record and outstanding warrants.

open image in gallery This picture, taken and released by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) on 19 December 2025 shows one of the entrances to Taipei Main Station being cordoned off ( Central News Agency (CNA)/AFP )

“It appears he deliberately threw smoke bombs and wielded a long knife to carry out indiscriminate attacks on the public,” Taiwan’s premier Cho Jung-tai said.

Investigators recovered “lethal weapons” at the suspect’s rental home in Taipei and at the hotel room where he stayed for three nights near Zhongshan, the Associated Press reported.

He was also wanted for violating the law on mandatory military service, according to local news reports.

“We will investigate his background and associated relationships to understand his motives and determine if there are other connected factors,” the premier said.

Of the 11 injured, six reportedly remain in hospitals, with two in intensive care.