New video shows a high-speed police chase that ended with a car crashing into a bar in Tampa, Florida, claiming the lives of four people.

An air patrol unit spotted the vehicle driving recklessly on a freeway, after police said the silver sedan had been seen street racing in another neighborhood in the early hours on Saturday morning (8 November).

The police attempted an unsuccessful PIT maneuver to stop the car. During the pursuit, it hurtled over a junction towards a crowd gathered outside Bradley's on 7th in the historic Ybor City district, killing four and injuring 11.

Silas Sampson, 22, is accused of multiple charges, including four counts of vehicular homicide.