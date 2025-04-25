Drivers were filmed performing doughnuts with passengers hanging out of the car windows in footage shared by Nottinghamshire Police as part of its crackdown on individuals using the streets as their "personal race track".

The footage was shared on Wednesday, 23 April, to promote Operation Wheelspin, which police say has seen action taken against more than 180 drivers and related crimes fall by 20 per cent since its launch in October.

PC Abigail Green said: "We have a zero-tolerance approach to antisocial driving.

“Stunts, collisions, and excessive speed by often young and inexperienced drivers can result in life-changing injuries and fatalities on our roads."