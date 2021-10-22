Taliban asks women city government employees not to return to work

The Taliban in Afghanistan has asked female employees of the city government not to return to work, it was reported.

The female employees asked to stay home didn’t include those from the department of education and health, Neamatullah Barakzai, the Kabul head of public awareness told the Washington Post.

However, the government will continue to pay their salaries till they come up with a work policy for women in the country, Mr Barakzai said.

This new diktat from the Taliban confirms fears that women and their rights under the Taliban regime will be diminished. When the Taliban was in power in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, they implemented such drastic measures.

Since the Taliban took over Kabul in August, they tried to initially portray a tolerant image and said that women will be given equal rights “under the Sharia law.”

The Taliban acting deputy prime minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, during his visit to Russia on Wednesday, said: “Women will also continue to work at police stations and in passport offices.”

The spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid also had said in August that “we assure the international community that there will be no discrimination against women, but, of course, within the frameworks we have.”

Many women have been protesting across the country to demand equal rights under the new Taliban regime. When the Taliban formed the interim government in early September, no female members were included in the cabinet.

Since the Taliban came to power, they have also imposed a dress code on women and restricted their movement in public places. To counter this diktat, several Afghan women shared their photos on social media wearing traditional Afghan dresses.

The Taliban have also asked universities to separate men and women in classes. Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting minister of higher education told the media that “coeducation is in opposition to Sharia law.”