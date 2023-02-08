News channel to be investigated after ‘overworked’ employee dies at his desk

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A news organisation in Thailand is being investigated by the country’s labour ministry after an employee died while working at his desk.

Sarawut Srisawat, 44, collapsed at his desk after suffering a heart attack at the Thai News Network (TNN) building in Bangkok on Monday, according to local media reports.

Srisawat worked as a senior manager in charge of programme schedules and was allegedly heavily overworked, local media reported. He was also suffering underlying conditions, including diabetes and high blood pressure.

A now-deleted Facebook post about Srisawat’s death went viral on social media and described him as an employee who regularly worked overtime, often seven days a week.

It alleged he was forced to do so as there was no one in the company to stand in for him and that he was recently called back from his sick leave to finish off work.

According to local media outlets, the post received thousands of comments from users who described their own stories of being overworked and demanded action against the company.

Following Srisawat’s death, Thailand’s labour minister Suchart Chomklin ordered a probe into the suspicions of overworking being a potential cause of the fatal heart attack.

Thailand’s labour code restricts working hours of employees at 48 hours a week. If an employee chooses to work extra hours, the law states that it should not exceed over 36 hours a week.

The probe into Srisawat’s death will also investigate whether he was forced to work extra hours or if his sick leaves were granted to him.

If the investigation finds TNN responsible, the victim’s family will be eligible for a monthly compensation of 70 per cent of his salary for 10 years along with pension payments from the country’s Social Security Office.

The family will also be eligible to receive a 50,000 baht (£1,233) funeral subsidy from TNN, which is a subsidiary of telecom giant True Corporation.