A prominent pro-democracy lawyer in Thailand has been sentenced to four years in prison for insulting the royal family under a controversial law that forbids any criticism of the monarchy.

Arnon Nampa, 39, was found guilty on Tuesday of defaming King Maha Vajiralongkorn in a speech during a Bangkok protest rally in October 2020.

He was among the first people to publically demand reform of the Thai monarchy as part of the pro-democracy movement in 2020, which saw thousands of young citizens pouring onto the streets in protest.

Arnon Nampa accused the government earlier this year of using Pegasus spyware to monitor his mobile devices.

The human rights activist was fined 20,000 baht (£451) for violating an emergency decree that banned large gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tuesday's verdict was the first of 14 cases brought against Arnon Nampa under the lèse-majesté laws protecting the monarchy, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

The Bangkok Criminal Court ruled that Arnon Nampa had "defamed and aroused hatred" against the king by allegedly declaring at the rally that if it were displaced, it would be at the order of the king.

“The defendant’s speech was distorted and harmful to the king," the court said, according to Benar News.

File: Protesters call for release of activists Anon Numpa and Panupong Jadnok in Bangkok (AFP via Getty Images)

His lawyer, Kritsadang Nutcharat, said his client will appeal and seek bail. The activist was accompanied by his wife, son and father along with other supporters who visited the court to express their solidarity.

"The movement of the new generation created a phenomenon of change for the country in a way that cannot be turned back," he told reporters before entering the courtroom.

"I want the fight of the new generation to truly change the country," he said.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (C-L) accompanied by the Royal Consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi (EPA)

Arnon Nampa added that "loss of personal freedom is a sacrifice I'm willing to make" that will be worth it in years to come.

He was awarded the Gwangju Prize for Human Rights by a South Korean foundation for his pro-democracy work in 2021.

Critics of the monarchy have accused the government of enforcing the lese-majeste law to throttle dissent since the Thai military took power in a 2014 coup.

After almost a three-year hiatus, in November 2020 then prime minister Prayut Chan-ocha ordered the authorities to restore lese-majeste prosecutions, ostensibly because of growing criticisms of the monarchy.

At least 257 people have been charged in 278 cases since November 2020, including at least 20 minors, according to the group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.