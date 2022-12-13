British man, 78, and partner, 27, killed in car crash in Thailand

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 78-year-old British man and his 27-year-old partner were both killed in a car crash in Thailand on Tuesday afternoon, reported local media.

The Briton was not identified by local media, but police said his partner was a 27-year-old male called Tawid Kanadee.

Local media said the couple’s vehicle was hit by a car from behind. The resulting collision pushed the vehicle directly into the path of an oncoming black Isuzu pickup truck.

The 78-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat which bore the brunt of the impact of the collision.

The couple’s car had to be cut free from the wreckage after the crash, that took place around 4.30pm local time.

The Briton was pronounced dead at the scene, while his partner was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Local Thai police said a silver Honda CRV driven by a school principal identified as 57-year-old Dr Kanittha Tonglert had rammed into the back of the couple’s car when it slowed down to turn into a secondary road.

Officials said the incoming pickup truck did not have time to react as the car was pushed into its path.

Local reports said the pickup truck’s driver was not seriously injured.

“The investigator is collecting evidence to file charges against those involved who drove recklessly and caused the collisions and death,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Ronnapong Chorsai.

In January this year, Marcus Evans, 49, from Berrow, Burnham on Sea, in Somerset, was killed in the Kanchanaburi province in the west of the country, reports said. A second British man was taken to hospital following the incident. Thai police said a sickle knife was found, adding that a 22-year-old man was arrested.

Thailand is a popular destination for British expats, with reports suggesting that 3.6 million migrants are estimated to be present in Thailand by 2022, accounting for 5.2 percent of the overall population.

The country has suffered a total of 32,190 road accidents in 2020 and 2021, mostly involving pickups, reported The Nation Thailand newspaper, citing data from the country’s transport ministry.