Liveupdated

Thailand-Cambodia border clash latest: Thailand deploys F-16 fighter jet after soldiers exchange fire at disputed border

Thailand closes all border points with Cambodia after intense shelling reportedly kills at least two civilians

Shweta Sharma
Thursday 24 July 2025 06:33 BST
Fighting erupts along disputed Thailand-Cambodia border

Thailand's military deployed an F-16 fighter jet against Cambodia's armed forces today, the Thai army said, as weeks of tension over a border dispute escalated into clashes that killed at least two civilians.

The first shots rang out this morning near the ancient Ta Moan Thom temple, where both nations claimed the other fired first. The Thai Army said three civilians in Surin province were injured when Cambodia fired artillery shells into a residential area. It said residents in the area had been evacuated afterwards.

At least two people have died in shelling, authorities in Thailand's Surin province confirmed, adding that they have evacuated 40,000 civilians from 86 villages near the border to safer locations.

On Wednesday, at least five people were injured in Thailand in a landmine blast.

The skirmishes came after Thailand recalled its ambassador to Cambodia late on Wednesday and said it would expel Cambodia's envoy in Bangkok.

Cambodia's defence ministry condemned what it called reckless and brutal Thai military aggression, accusing its neighbour of opening fire on its troops and violating an agreement designed to de-escalate tension.

Thailand said it was closing all border points with Cambodia.

Thailand deploys F-16 fighter jet against Cambodian forces after clash reportedly kills two civilians
Shweta Sharma24 July 2025 06:31

Thailand closing all border points with Cambodia

Thailand has said it is closing all border points with Cambodia after the breakout of a military clash between the two countries.

Thailand's military officials have made the announcement in a press conference.

Shweta Sharma24 July 2025 06:29

Cambodia accuses Thailand of 'reckless and brutal' military aggression

Cambodia’s defence ministry has condemned Thailand for its “reckless and brutal” military aggression, after Bangkok fire from its F-16 fighter jet.

Cambodia "strongly condemns the reckless and brutal military aggression of the Kingdom of Thailand against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cambodia," it said in a statement, adding Thai fighter jets had been deployed and had dropped two bombs on a road.

Cambodian soldiers look at people evacuate from along the Cambodia-Thailand border after Cambodian and Thai troops exchanged fire in a new round of clashes in Preah Vihear province
Cambodian soldiers look at people evacuate from along the Cambodia-Thailand border after Cambodian and Thai troops exchanged fire in a new round of clashes in Preah Vihear province (AFP via Getty Images)
Shweta Sharma24 July 2025 06:26

Thailand deploys F-16s along the disputed border

Thailand has said it has “opened fire” with its F-16 jet and destroyed Cambodian military targets.

"F-16 has opened fire!" the Thai army has posted on social media.

It said Cambodia's Special Military Region Commands 8 and 9 have been hit in the attack from single F-16 so far.

It announced that it has deployed its six F-16 fighter jets along the border.

Shweta Sharma24 July 2025 06:13

