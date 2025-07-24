Thailand-Cambodia border clash latest: Thailand deploys F-16 fighter jet after soldiers exchange fire at disputed border
Thailand closes all border points with Cambodia after intense shelling reportedly kills at least two civilians
Thailand's military deployed an F-16 fighter jet against Cambodia's armed forces today, the Thai army said, as weeks of tension over a border dispute escalated into clashes that killed at least two civilians.
The first shots rang out this morning near the ancient Ta Moan Thom temple, where both nations claimed the other fired first. The Thai Army said three civilians in Surin province were injured when Cambodia fired artillery shells into a residential area. It said residents in the area had been evacuated afterwards.
At least two people have died in shelling, authorities in Thailand's Surin province confirmed, adding that they have evacuated 40,000 civilians from 86 villages near the border to safer locations.
On Wednesday, at least five people were injured in Thailand in a landmine blast.
The skirmishes came after Thailand recalled its ambassador to Cambodia late on Wednesday and said it would expel Cambodia's envoy in Bangkok.
Cambodia's defence ministry condemned what it called reckless and brutal Thai military aggression, accusing its neighbour of opening fire on its troops and violating an agreement designed to de-escalate tension.
Thailand said it was closing all border points with Cambodia.
Thailand and Cambodia exchange fire along disputed border as diplomatic crisis deepens
Thailand and Cambodia exchanged fire along their disputed border on Thursday as a volatile territorial dispute spiralled into a full-blown diplomatic crisis.
The clash came just a day after a landmine blast maimed five Thai soldiers, with Bangkok blaming the neighbouring country for laying new Russian-made explosives in violation of a key international treaty.
The exchange of fire occurred at 8.20am local time near Prasat Ta Muen Thom, an ancient Khmer-Hindu temple close to the heavily patrolled border, the Thai army said, accusing the rival military of using rocket launchers and several other weapons systems.
Read our full report.
Thailand and Cambodia exchange fire along border as diplomatic crisis deepens
Thailand closing all border points with Cambodia
Thailand has said it is closing all border points with Cambodia after the breakout of a military clash between the two countries.
Thailand's military officials have made the announcement in a press conference.
Cambodia accuses Thailand of 'reckless and brutal' military aggression
Cambodia’s defence ministry has condemned Thailand for its “reckless and brutal” military aggression, after Bangkok fire from its F-16 fighter jet.
Cambodia "strongly condemns the reckless and brutal military aggression of the Kingdom of Thailand against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cambodia," it said in a statement, adding Thai fighter jets had been deployed and had dropped two bombs on a road.
Thailand deploys F-16s along the disputed border
Thailand has said it has “opened fire” with its F-16 jet and destroyed Cambodian military targets.
"F-16 has opened fire!" the Thai army has posted on social media.
It said Cambodia's Special Military Region Commands 8 and 9 have been hit in the attack from single F-16 so far.
It announced that it has deployed its six F-16 fighter jets along the border.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments