Thailand-Cambodia border conflict latest: Thai F-16s bomb Cambodian targets as death toll rises to 12
Thailand closes all border points with Cambodia as thousands evacuated
Thailand says at least 12 people have been killed, most of them civilians, as tensions with Cambodia erupted into exchanges of fire along the two countries' contested border.
The Thai army said one of its F-16 fighter jets had bombed and destroyed Cambodian military targets hours after the first shots rang out this morning near the ancient Ta Moan Thom temple, where both nations claim the other fired first.
Thai authorities have evacuated approximately 40,000 civilians from 86 villages near the border and said cross-border shelling from Cambodia struck residential areas, a hospital and a fuel station.
At least 14 people, including a five-year-old boy, were injured in three border provinces of Thailand. Cambodia has yet to give information on casualties or injuries.
Cambodia's defence ministry said Thai jets dropped two bombs on a road, and that it "strongly condemns the reckless and brutal military aggression of the Kingdom of Thailand against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cambodia".
The skirmishes came after Thailand recalled its ambassador to Cambodia late on Wednesday and said it would expel Cambodia's envoy in Bangkok.
Thailand said it was closing all border points with Cambodia.
Malaysian PM to speak to Thai and Cambodian leader
Malaysia’s prime minister Anwar Ibrahim has voiced concern over the intensifying conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, saying he plans to speak with both leaders by the end of the day.“
The least we can expect from them is to just stand down and hopefully to try and enter into negotiations,” Anwar told reporters.
Malaysia currently chairs the ASEAN regional bloc, of which both Thailand and Cambodia are members.
Other countries including Britain and China have also issued statements reacting to the conflict.
China's foreign ministry said it was deeply concerned about ongoing developments along the Thailand-Cambodia border and hoped that both sides will properly address issues through dialogue and consultations.
The UK has urged British nationals to "take extra care" near border areas between Thailand and Cambodia.
Thai army shares breakdown of casualties
The latest update by the Royal Thai Army has reported a surge in civilian casualties across several provinces following intensified cross-border attacks allegedly carried out by Cambodian forces.
Eight civilians were killed and 10 more injured near a petrol station in Kantharalak district, Sisaket province. Casualties also included military personnel, the army said, without saying how many.
In Kap Choeng district, Surin province, two people, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed. Two others were hospitalised.
In Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province, one fatality and one injury were reported.
One person was also injured in Ban Kruad district, Buriram province.
The army said: “The Royal Thai Army condemns these violent acts against civilian targets by the Cambodian side and is prepared to undertake military operations to defend our sovereignty and citizens from these acts that violate humanitarian principles to the fullest extent.”
Thailand's PM was suspended last month after May clashes
Thailand’s prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended in July following a ruling by the Constitutional Court over allegations she violated ministerial ethics in connection with a leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.
The petition accused her of undermining Thailand’s military and national interest by describing a Thai Army commander as her “opponent” and referring to Mr Hun Sen in familial terms – calling him “uncle” – during a private conversation that was later leaked
The leaked conversation, reportedly intended to de-escalate tensions following a deadly cross-border clash on 28 May that left one Cambodian soldier dead, has sparked a political storm.
Why was Thailand’s prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra suspended?
Death toll climbs to 12 after one military personnel dead
Thailand’s health minister has said a total of 12 people have been killed in the clashes.
At least 11 Thai civilians and one soldier have been killed in the latest outbreak of border hostilities with Cambodia, Somsak Thepsuthin said.
He said Cambodia's actions, including an attack on a hospital, should be considered war crimes.
Cambodia calls on UN to convene urgent meeting
Cambodia has requested the United Nations Security Council to convene an "urgent meeting" to stop Thailand’s hostilities.
"Considering the recent extremely grave aggressions by Thailand, which have gravely threatened peace and stability in the region, I earnestly request you to convene an urgent meeting of the Security Council to stop Thailand's aggression," prime minister Hun Manet wrote to he council's president, in a letter dated Thursday.
China says it is 'deeply concerned' over Thailand-Cambodia clash
China's foreign ministry on Thursday said it is deeply concerned about ongoing developments along the Thailand-Cambodia border and hopes that both sides will properly address issues through dialogue and consultations.
China will play a constructive role in promoting de-escalation, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference, adding that China upholds a just and impartial stance.
Thailand considers wall at border with Cambodia
Thailand earlier said it was considering constructing a wall along a section of its border with Cambodia to combat illegal crossings.
Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub on Monday confirmed the proposal is under review, stating, "If it is done, how will it be done? What results and how will it solve problems? This is a study." The spokesperson did not specify the proposed length of the wall.
This comes amid a growing international campaign to dismantle a vast network of illicit scam operations in Southeast Asia.
These scam centres, often located along Thailand's borders with Myanmar and Cambodia, are responsible for widespread financial fraud. The United Nations has reported that criminal gangs have trafficked hundreds of thousands of people into these operations in recent years.
Over the weekend, Cambodian authorities handed over 119 Thai nationals to Thai police following a raid on a scam compound in Poipet. The raid freed more than 215 people.
Thailand considers wall at border with Cambodia
In photos: Cambodian soldiers ready BM-21 launcher at attack
New pictures have emerged of Cambodian soldiers reloading the BM-21 multiple rocket launcher in Preah Vihear province after a dramatic escalation of a long-running border row between the two neighbours.
The Royal Thai Army earlier in the day said two BM-21 rockets were fired into a civilian area in Kab Choeng district this morning, injuring three people.
At least nine civilians killed in Thailand, military says
Thailand’s military has said that at least nine civilians have been killed as tensions with Cambodia erupted into exchanges of fire along the two countries' contested border.
The Thai Army said the most casualties occurred in Si Sa Ket province, where six people were killed after shots were fired at a fuel station.
At least 14 people were injured in three border provinces.
Clashes are ongoing in at least six areas along the border, Thai defence ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri said.
The Thai army said it launched air strikes with its F-16 fighter jets on Thursday on ground military targets in Cambodia, while the Cambodian Defence Ministry said the Thai jets dropped bombs on a road near the ancient Preah Vihear temple.
Why Cambodia and Thailand are fighting over their border and what happens next
Thai and Cambodian troops exchanged fire across several disputed border zones on Thursday, killing at least one person, injuring three and prompting a sharp deterioration in diplomatic ties between the Southeast Asian neighbours.
The clashes began early Thursday morning near the ancient Prasat Ta Moan Thom temple, located along the border between Thailand’s Surin province and Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey. Both sides accused each other of initiating the attack.
Further skirmishes were reported near the Prasat Ta Krabey site and along the border separating Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani.
A livestream from Thailand showed civilians fleeing explosions and seeking shelter in concrete bunkers as gunfire continued in the area.
Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet claimed Thailand had targeted Cambodian military positions at multiple places.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments