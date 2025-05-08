Thailand warns of ‘deafness fever’ outbreak linked to raw pork

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thailand has issued nationwide health alerts after confirmed outbreaks of anthrax and Streptococcus suis, a bacterial infection locally known as “deafness fever”, from eating or handling raw pork.

Public health authorities in the Mukdahan province have identified three confirmed anthrax cases so far, Pattaya Mail reported. While one of the patients has since died, the other two are being treated in local hospitals.

Surveillance has been ramped up across the region and 636 people traced as having had contact with the infected persons, the media outlet reported. Of those, 538 have completed a mandatory week of monitoring for symptoms affecting the skin and the gastrointestinal tract. The remaining 98 people remain under observation and are receiving a preventative course of Doxycycline.

Anthrax, caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, is typically contracted by contact with infected animals or contaminated soil. It does not spread between people.

The resilient spores of the bacterium can persist in the environment for decades.

Health officials have urged the public to consume only cooked beef and avoid having raw or undercooked meat.

open image in gallery A butcher cuts a piece of meat ( Reuters )

Separately, a surge in Streptococcus suis infections in the Phrae province has caused 14 confirmed cases and at least two deaths, public health minister Somsak Thepsuthin said.

The bacterial illness, dubbed “deafness fever” due to its potential to cause permanent hearing loss, has been linked to the consumption of traditional raw pork dishes such as larb moo, a spicy minced pork salad.

Mr Thepsuthin said most patients had recently consumed raw pork, especially larb moo.

He advised that individuals experiencing high fever and muscle pain, especially those who might have handled or eaten raw pork, should urgently seek medical care. “Prompt treatment is crucial, as Streptococcus suis infection can cause permanent hearing loss if it is left untreated,” the public health ministry said in an advisory.

Mr Thepsuthin said that inter-agency coordination was underway to monitor the situation and maintain public confidence, and regular updates would be issued as investigations progressed.

Health authorities, meanwhile, continue to emphasise food safety and proper preparation of meat as key steps to prevent further spread.