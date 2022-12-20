For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thailand’s military is in a race against time as they attempt to find 29 sailors from the HTMS Sukothai, a US-made corvette that sank just before midnight on Sunday.

The HTMS Kraburi, a Thai Warship, left port to resume search operations along with other naval vessels and two Seahawk helicopters early Tuesday to scour through the turbulent waters of the Gulf of Thailand with the hope of finding survivours.

The warship, a US-made corvette in use since 1987, capsized after it suffered an engine malfunction and started taking on water. It sank just about 20 nautical miles off the coast.

The vessel was carrying 105 members of the Royal Thai Navy when it was knocked over by big waves as water flooded its engines and choppy waters hampered the rescue of all members.

On Monday, the military was able to rescue 75 sailors but 29 others who had to abandon ship in rafts and wearing life jackets were still missing. One sailor had been rescued on Monday night.

Expressing hope to find survivours, naval officer Narong Khumburi said the remaining men in the sea must be worn out by now.

“I am hopeful we will find some survivours, because they have life vests,” he said, adding “they must be exhausted”.

Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul, the regional navy commander, was a little hopeful, saying seamen have a 48-hour window to save their lives.

“Life jacket, life buoy and their floating technique allow us 48 hours to save their lives,” he said late on Monday. “We will try to do as much as we can to save them.”

Thai navy personnel and related officers carrying out the rescue of the Royal Thai Navy Sukhothai crew after the ship capsized (EPA)

HTMS Kraburi commander Kraiwit Kornraweeprapapitch said the weather has improved and will help search operations on Tuesday.

“The format of searching is still the same, which is a joint operation with helicopters,” he said.

His frigates with 176 crew members joined the search operation with HTMS Angthong, HTMS Naresuan and HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej to scour an area stretching more than 60 miles from Prachuab to upper Chumporn of the Gulf of Thailand.

A marine looks at the capsized HTMS Sukhothai warship in the Gulf of Thailand (via REUTERS)

“Currently, the HTMS Angthong ship is operating as a command centre for the search at sea while the HTMS Bhumibol frigate is on 24-hour patrol to search,” the Thai Navy said on Facebook page on Tuesday.

One of the men was found late on Monday in waters off Prachuap Khiri Khan province clinging to a buoy.

Chief Petty Officer First Class (CPO1) Natee Timdee was found unconscious while floating in the sea, the navy said, adding that he suffered injuries on his head and ankles but his overall condition is fine.

“He was floating in the water for 10 hours. He was still conscious, so we could take him out of the water safely,” said Captain Kornraweeprapapitch said.

One of the three navy vessels was dispatched at 8.40pm local time to conduct the rescue operation before the Sukhothai went down at around midnight. The authorities said their efforts were hampered by strong winds and choppy waters on Sunday night.

The warship was pictured tipping down further and sinking. By that time, private boats and an oil tanker had reached to provide additional support.

The army is also preparing to salvage the sunken warship.