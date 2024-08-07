Thai court dissolves reformist Move Forward party that won election

Support truly

A court in Thailand has ordered the dissolution of the progressive Move Forward Party for violating the constitution by proposing an amendment to a law that protects the monarchy against criticism.

Move Forward won the most seats in the 2023 general election but failed to form a government after members of the Senate refused to endorse its candidate for prime minister.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday said the judges voted unanimously to dissolve the party because its campaign to amend the law was considered an attempt to overthrow the nation's constitutional monarchy.

The court also imposed a 10-year ban on political activity for 11 party executives, including former leader Pita Limjaroenrat and current chief Chaithawat Tulathon.

It remained unclear what will happen to the rest of its non-executive lawmakers, although Mr Pita told the Associated Press that the party would ensure they have a "smooth transition into a new house" or form a new party.

Move Forward's 143 lawmakers will keep their seats in parliament and are expected to reorganise under a new party, as they did in 2020, when predecessor Future Forward was disbanded over a campaign funding violation.

The judges said Move Forward had improperly used the monarchy to gain an election advantage, putting the palace in conflict with the people.

"The action of the accused is therefore an action that may antagonise the democratic system with the king as the head of state," they said in the ruling.

Thailand's election commission had filed a petition against the party after the Constitutional Court ruled in January that it must stop advocating changes to the lese majeste law, one of the most stringent in the world, which prohibits offending or showing disrespect towards the monarch or another sovereign authority.

The law carries a maximum jail sentence of 15 years for each perceived insult.

At Move Forward's headquarters, its loyalists expressed both disappointment and disbelief at the ruling.

"It feels like we have hit rock bottom, truly hit rock bottom," said Sirinapa Veillet, 58, told Reuters. "It feels like we have no support left, none at all," she said of Thailand's democratic institutions.

Amnesty International in a statement called the ruling an "untenable decision" and said authorities were relentlessly harassing the political opposition.