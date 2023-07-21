Thailand election winners Move Forward give up hopes of forming government

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward Party has decided to step aside and allow runner up and ally, the Pheu Thai party, to take a shot at forming the next government.

The decision has come after Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat faced two unsuccessful attempts to secure the position, both hindered by the influence of a military-backed Senate.

Chaithawat Tulathon, Move Forward’s secretary-general, announced the party’s decision on Friday and said its main objective was not to have its leader, Mr Pita become the next prime minister.

“Our mission is to form a government of the democracy side under a memorandum of understanding signed by eight parties,” Mr Chaithawat said.

Pheu Thai, the most dominant political party in Thailand over the last two decades, announced its intention to begin lobbying lawmakers for their support and to identify any potential obstacles that lay ahead.

“We will find more votes from the Senate and other parties,” Pheu Thai leader Chonlanan Srikaew told a press conference.

“Article 112 was the condition that blocked us, we will need to get more votes.”

Meanwhile, the next round of voting between lawmakers to elect a prime minister is set for 27 July.

The eight-party coalition, holding a comfortable majority in the lower house, remains hopeful of putting an end to almost a decade of military-backed rule that originated from a coup in 2014.

Although Pheu Thai, the second-largest party in the alliance, has not officially announced its candidate for the upcoming vote, property tycoon Srettha Thavisin is widely considered the most likely choice for the position.

The main challenge lies in gaining the support of the 250-member Senate, which predominantly consists of allies of the pro-military royalist establishment. Securing their backing is crucial for a successful outcome in the vote.

“We have to do everything to get a prime minister by July 27,” Pheu Thai’s deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai said, according to Reuters.

“It is clear that conservative forces – from politicians, business monopolies and institutions – they will not let Move Forward become the government,” Mr Chaithawat said.

According to the Bangkok Post, Pheu Thai extended its gratitude to Move Forward for stepping aside and allowing them to take on the responsibility of forming the government.

The party further stated that its initial course of action would involve consulting with the eight parties in the current alliance to exchange ideas and establish a well-defined plan for government formation.