Thailand’s prime minister Srettha Thavisin was removed from office by the country’s constitutional court on Wednesday over the appointment of a convicted lawyer to his cabinet.

The top leader had appointed lawyer Pichit Chuenban who had represented former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in a case in 2008. Pichit was jailed for six months in 2008 on contempt of court charges after he allegedly tried to bribe a judge with two million baht ($55,000) in cash in a grocery bag over a case involving Thaksin.

On Wednesday, the court voted 5:4 against the sitting prime minister. It also remarked that while Pichit has already served his jail term, his behavior – as ruled by the Supreme Court – was dishonest.

Pichit was appointed by Mr Sretta in April this year as a minister to the prime minister’s office in a cabinet reshuffle but was forced to quit in May as his appointment sparked a furore in the country. Thaksin was convicted last year for corruption and defaming the monarchy and sentenced to eight years in prison but was released earlier in February on parole.

Mr Srettha is now likely to be replaced by deputy premier Phumtham Wechayachai who will be asked to take charge as caretaker prime minister. He is the fourth Thai prime minister to be ousted in 16 years by a court verdict.

However, the cabinet will remain in place till a new prime minister is sanctioned by parliament, which is not faced with a time restriction to fill the seat.

