Police in Thailand have arrested a Russian man after his girlfriend fell to her death from the seventh floor of their hotel in the eastern city of Pattaya.

The harrowing death of Daria Iuzifiak, 32, was recorded on the surveillance camera footage, showing her dangling upside down from the window of Seven Seas Condo Resort.

The woman then plummeted to the ground, falling head first, police said.

Her boyfriend, Oeaop Nbahobny Fedor, 30, was reportedly standing by the window when the incident happened on Sunday at around 6am.

The security guards of the hotel said they found the Russian woman naked from the waist down and lying in her pool of blood.

Mr Fedor was “angry and uncooperative” when he was found near her body as he was being detained by the officers, Jomtien district police said.

Superintendent in Jomtien district, police lieutenant-colonel Kanisorn Apisop said there were no signs of assault on the woman’s body while a post-mortem examination is underway to know the cause of her death.

“The couple’s room was messy with food containers and alcohol bottles, but there was no indication of fighting or a struggle,” he said.

“The boyfriend is in custody. He has an interpreter and we are waiting for the results of the post-mortem examination,” he added.

The police are investigating the security camera footage and will question Mr Fedor to investigate her death.

Investigators said Mr Oeaop had rented the room and Daria was staying with him for a week.

The woman had filed a report with Pattaya Police and consulted immigration officials on 11 August after she lost her passport and wanted to return back home.

The number of Russian tourists flocking to Thailand has increased 1,000 per cent this year compared with the same period last year, according to the Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Thailand has emerged to be an affordable alternative to Russians as Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.