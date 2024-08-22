Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Thai politician Prawit Wongsuwan slapped a journalist on the head for asking him a question about the new prime minister, sparking outrage in the country.

A formal parliamentary investigation has been sought against Mr Prawit, 79, who has a controversial history, including alleged involvement in a military coup.

A video of the interaction in Bangkok last week between Duangthip Yiamphop, a veteran reporter for the Thai Public Broadcasting Service, and Mr Prawit, a retired general and former deputy prime minister, led to anger in Thailand.

Journalist associations condemned the politician’s act as intimidation and an assault on press freedom. “The recent attack on a journalist is unacceptable and cannot be ignored,” Ittipan Buathong, president of the Thai Broadcast Journalists Association, said.

“It’s clear that what happened wasn’t just teasing. It was an outright assault.”

He alleged that Mr Prawit had acted inappropriately towards journalists before. “This incident, if dismissed as trivial, risks repeating past scenarios where interviews have belittled the media, questioning their educational background to undermine their professional work.”

Ms Duangthip’s employer called for Mr Prawit to be held accountable for violating the rules of ethical conduct.

Mr Prawit, who heads the Palang Pracharath Party, apologised, claiming he was teasing someone he knew well.

“Because he was a soldier the teasing could appear to be violent but those close to him know that he teases like this all the time,” Piya Tavichai, a spokesman for the party, said. “He was teasing her as someone who he is close to.”

Last year, Thailand’s military-appointed Senate rejected the outcome of an election won by a candidate who advocated for changes to a law criminalising criticism of the monarchy, allegedly under Mr Prawit’s influence.

“Senior or influential figures feel they can act with impunity towards younger or less powerful people,” Senator Tewarait Maneechai was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

“Unfortunately, this has become a norm in Thai society.”

Mr Prawit, president of Thailand’s National Olympic Committee, was leaving a meeting with athletes returning from the Paris Games when Ms Duangthip asked him in Thai, “Have you watched the prime ministerial vote?”

“What did you ask? What kind of question is that?” Mr Prawit responded and proceeded to slap her on the head multiple times before walking away.

​​Mr Prawit is accused of playing a role in orchestrating the 2014 military coup as Thailand’s top general, following his involvement in the ousting of Yingluck Shinawatra, sister of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Last week, Thailand’s constitutional court removed Srettha Thavisin as prime minister for appointing a convicted lawyer to his cabinet. Mr Srettha was replaced on Sunday by Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra.