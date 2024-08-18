Support truly

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of Thailand’s divisive former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, was sworn in as the country’s youngest-ever prime minister on Sunday.

The 37-year-old received a royal letter of endorsement days after she won the support of nearly two-thirds of the country’s parliament.

She takes the place of another leader from the same Pheu Thai party, Srettha Thavisin, who was ousted by the courts after he appointed a lawyer convicted of bribery to his cabinet.

Ms Shinawatra, widely known by her nickname “Ung Ing,” becomes the third member of her family to serve as Thailand’s prime minister, following in the footsteps of her billionaire father and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra.

Her father was removed from office and forced into exile in a coup in 2006 after he was convicted of corruption and defaming the monarchy.

However, he returned to Thailand last year as the Pheu Thai party formed a government.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra greets members of the media during a press conference after the royal endorsement ceremony appointing her as the new prime minister of Thailand, in Bangkok on August 18, 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

He was initially convicted of corruption and defaming the monarchy, for which he was sentenced to eight years in prison but was released on parole in February.

While Mr Shinawatra does not have any formal role, he is seen as the de facto leader of the Pheu Thai party, which is at the head of a coalition including military parties.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra embraces her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, as they arrive for the royal endorsement ceremony ( AFP via Getty Images )

On Sunday both the father and daughter walked holding hands wearing white civil servants’ uniforms used for royal ceremonies.

Ms Shinawatra has acknowledged her family ties but insisted she is her “own person”.

“I have my own things and my own goals that I have to achieve in the future, but of course all the comments from him (have) value to me,” she said.

Observers, however, say they are yet to see the new prime minister carve her own niche with policies that distinguish her from those of her party or her father.

The newly sworn-in leader thanked the King and the Thai people, saying she will perform her duties “with an open mind”.

Ms Shinawatra said she would “make every square inch of Thailand a space that allows Thai people to dare to dream, dare to create and dare to dictate their own future”.

Ms Shinawatra has acknowledged her family ties but insisted she is her ‘own person’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

She is expected to face several policy challenges immediately including the rollout of a promised economic stimulus.

With the country’s economy in a slump, the government is yet to roll out its flagship cash handout programme of 10,000 baht (about $275) to its 50 million citizens, a giveaway totalling about $14.25bn.

The stimulus project faces steep challenges including securing sources of funding and in a recent interview, Ms Shinawatra said she will need to “continue to listen to opinions” to push forward the plan.