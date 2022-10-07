For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thailand was in mourning on Friday for the 37 victims of its worst-ever shooting attack, with government officials leading a state ceremony for the devastated families involved.

At least 24 of those shot or stabbed on Thursday were children, with the attacker at a nursery school in the small northern town of Uthai Sawan using a knife to kill many of his victims, some as young as two years old. It is believed to be one of the world’s worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single perpetrator in recent history.

The attacker, a police officer who was sacked earlier this year, fled the scene of the killings and returned home to murder his wife and child, before killing himself. There were 24 children present at the school at the time of the attack – only one of them survived.

On Friday morning, royal and government representatives stood in lines to lay wreaths at ceremonial tables in front of the main door of the Young Children’s Development Centre in Uthai Sawan.

They were followed by weeping family members, who gathered their hands in prayer before laying white flowers on the wooden floor.

“I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was among the victims – a teacher at the centre who was due to give birth this month.

“My wife and my child have gone to a peaceful place. I am alive and will have to live. If I can’t go on, my wife and my child will be worried about me, and they won’t be reborn in the next life. That’s about it.”

Many relatives gathered in front of the childcare centre to start the formal process of claiming compensation, and psychologists were also on site to help them.

Seven of the 10 people who were wounded were still being treated in hospital on Friday.

Thailand‘s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida were expected to visit two hospitals treating the wounded, and prime minster Prayuth Chan-Ocha was expected to visit the nursery and the hospitals.

A vigil is also planned in a central Bangkok park.

When asked whether he thought the child care centre was secure enough, Mr Seksan noted the attacker had been a police officer.

“He came to do what he had in his mind and was determined to do it. I think everyone did the best they could.”

Police speculated the gunman targeted the centre because it was near his home.

They identified him as Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police sergeant fired earlier this year because of a drug charge involving methamphetamine. He had been due to appear in court on Friday.

Witnesses said the attacker got out of a car and shot a man and child in front of the building before walking toward the classroom.

Teachers at the childcare centre locked the glass front door but the gunman shot and kicked his way through it.

The children, mainly two- and three-year-olds, had been taking an afternoon nap.

Panya took his own life after killing his wife and child at home.

Piyalak Kingkaew, who led the rescue team that was the first to arrive at the school, shared pictures with the Reuters news agency of the horrific scene that greeted them, with the bodies of small children lying on blankets. One boy dressed in a Manchester United shirt was seen on a Winnie the Pooh bed cover, in a room with walls decorated with cartoon animals.

“We are used to seeing a large number of bodies, we’ve been through it before, but this incident is the most harrowing of all,” he said. “They were little kids who were still sleeping.”

Nopparat Langkapin, a local official in Uthai Sawan, said the victims were “all children of our community”.

“Relatives, families and close friends are deeply saddened by this incident. And we all felt this across the community very quickly. Most of us are feeling depressed and sad because they are our children,” he said.

The attack took place in Nongbua Lamphu province, one of the country’s poorest regions.

In an interview with Amarin TV, Satita Boonsom, a childcare worker at the daycare centre, said the centre usually has around 70 to 80 children but there were fewer at the time of the attack because the term had ended for older children.

She said the death toll could have been a lot higher. If more children had been there “they wouldn’t have survived”, she said.

Reactions to the massacre have been pouring in from the international community, with the US and Australia expressing sympathy and solidarity.

“All Australians send their love and condolences,” Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese tweeted.

“This violence is both senseless and heart-breaking,” US secretary of state Antony Blinken said.

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand but there have been several instances in the recent past. The country has one of the highest rates of civilian gun ownership in the region, though still far lower than the US and Brazil, and illegal ownership is also common.

Additional reporting by agencies