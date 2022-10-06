At least 34 killed in mass shooting at Thailand daycare centre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 34 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a daycare centre in northern Thailand, police say, with 22 children among the casualties.

The shooting took place around 12.50pm local time on Thursday afternoon at a centre for children in Uthaisawan Na Klang district in Nong Bua Lamphu province, police said.

At least 22 victims of the attack were children, the police say. Other victims include at least two childcare staff and one district official.

District official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters that the man who came in around lunch time first shot four or five staff, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant.

“At first people thought it was fireworks,” she said.

The suspect is believed to be a former member of police personnel. The police has confirmed the gunman killed his wife and child and himself during the incident.

At least 12 people were also injured in addition to the 34 casualties.

According to Thai media reports, the gunman also used knives in the attack.

Earlier police said he was last seen driving a white-four-door Toyota pick-up truck with Bangkok registration plates.

“The prime minister has expressed his condolences on the shooting incident which resulted in 30 deaths,” a government spokesperson said.

Thailand has a relatively higher rate of gun ownership compared to other nations in the region. However, mass shooting incidents are rare in the country.

