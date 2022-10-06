A picture of former policeman Panya Khamrab, who police say is the suspected gunman behind Thursday’s attack (THAILAND'S CENTRAL INVESTIGATION)

At least 34 people have been killed in a mass shooting in Thailand after a gunman opened fire in a children’s daycare centre in the town of Nongbua Lamphu on Thursday.

Police said that the victims included 22 children as well as adults. Photographs showed at least two bodies on the floor of the centre covered in white sheets.

Police major general Achayon Kraithong said the gunman opened fire at the centre and later killed himself and his wife and children.

Earlier police had said that a manhunt was under way for the shooter.

The prime minister’s office said he was directing all necessary resources to respond to the attack and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Local media outlets said that the gunman was a former police officer but there has been no official confirmation.

Reports said that the gunman also used knives in the attack and then fled the scene in a car.

