Thailand mass shooting – latest: 22 children among 34 dead in attack on daycare centre
Police say gunman killed his own family and took his life after the attack
At least 34 people have been killed in a mass shooting in Thailand after a gunman opened fire in a children’s daycare centre in the town of Nongbua Lamphu on Thursday.
Police said that the victims included 22 children as well as adults. Photographs showed at least two bodies on the floor of the centre covered in white sheets.
Police major general Achayon Kraithong said the gunman opened fire at the centre and later killed himself and his wife and children.
Earlier police had said that a manhunt was under way for the shooter.
The prime minister’s office said he was directing all necessary resources to respond to the attack and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
Local media outlets said that the gunman was a former police officer but there has been no official confirmation.
Reports said that the gunman also used knives in the attack and then fled the scene in a car.
At least 34 killed in mass shooting at Thailand daycare centre
At least 34 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a daycare centre in northern Thailand, police say, with children and adults among the casualties.
The shooting took place around 12.50pm local time on Thursday afternoon at a centre for children in Uthaisawan Na Klang district in Nong Bua Lamphu province, police said.
At least 23 victims of the attack were children, according to the AFP news agency.
Stuti Mishra has the details:
At least 31 killed in mass shooting at Thailand daycare centre
Suspect is believed to be former police personnel
Authorities release image of gunman
Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau has released an image of former policeman Panya Khamrab, who is believed to have killed at least 30 people in a nursery in the northern Thai province of Nong Bua Lam Phu.
At least 34 people were killed including 23 children, police say, after a man armed with a gun and knife stormed the nursery before later killing himself.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the mass shooting at a children’s centre in Thailand
