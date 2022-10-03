Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.

Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.

In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.

Cruz claimed that he “showed mercy” to two of his victims – before slaughtering them with his assault rifle because they gave him a “nasty look”.

Cruz murdered Cara Loughran,14, and Meadow Pollack, 18, as they tried to huddle together in the alcove of a classroom door on the third floor.

“I think I showed mercy to those two girls,” the killer told Dr Scott.

“I was going to walk away but they started to show nasty faces.”

When asked how he showed them mercy, he claimed he wasn’t going to shoot them but then decided to because of a “nasty look”.

“I was thinking about shooting them but I didn’t want to do it so was going to walk away down the hallway,” he claimed.

“But they gave me a nasty look,” he said, pulling down his Covid-19 face mask to pull a face.

Cruz then claimed he thought they would try to stop him.

“I didn’t even aim or anything, I just shot,” he claimed.

Cruz also claimed that “the security guard” also “gave me a nasty look so I shot him in the head” – referring to athletic director Chris Hixon who died trying to save his students.

“Peter Wang also gave me a nasty look,” claimed Cruz, of the 15-year-old Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) cadet.

While he claimed so-called “nasty looks” spurred him on to kill some of his victims, this appeared to contradict other comments he made.

Cruz described how he saw one of his victims – freshman student Jaime Guttenberg – “crawling” on the third floor and so “I shot her in the back”.

When asked why, Cruz told Dr Scott: “I told you, I wanted to kill as many people as I could... so I shot her in the back, I shot her twice.”

The gunman said he believed Peter Wang was the last person he shot, chillingly describing the horrific moment he shot the teenager in the head.

“His head blew up like a water balloon,” Cruz calmly told the psychiatrist.

Cruz then revealed the only reason he ended the massacre when he did.

“I couldn’t find anyone to kill,” he said.

Cruz told Dr Scott how he tried to shoot through the windows of the freshman building and smash the glass so that he could open fire on the crowds of terrified students evacuating the school.

But, he was unable to break through the glass.

As a result, he left his AR-15 and tactical vest on the ground of the third floor of the building and fled the school among the crowd.

Dr Scott has spent up to 500 hours on Cruz’s case, examining the likes of school and medical records, and interviewing the gunman over three full days in March 2022.

The forensic psychiatrist testified that Cruz’s ability to recall details of the massacre and his decision-making during the rampage shows he has adequate executive functioning – the mental processes that enable people to plan.

He said that his analysis of Cruz led him to diagnose him with antisocial personality disorder, borderline personality disorder, a history of conduct disorder and malingering.

Antisocial personality disorder is also known as sociopathy and is a mental disorder where an individual consistently shows no regard for right and wrong. Malingering is where an individual fakes or exaggerates symptoms or tries to mislead the experts evaluating them.

His testimony comes as the prosecution is seeking to show that Cruz is a sociopath who planned his attack and has no remorse for murdering 17 victims – an argument that undermines Cruz’s defence that fetal alcohol spectrum disorders led him to carry out the Valentine’s Day massacre.