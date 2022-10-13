Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Several family members of the victims of the 2018 Parkland school shooting shook their heads as the verdict was read out for gunman Nikolas Cruz.

The jury recommended life in prison without parole for the 17 counts against the Florida shooter.

Benjamin Weiser of The New York Times noted on Twitter that “in the second count of first-degree murder, for Martin Duque, the jury has also recommended a life sentence for Nikolas Cruz. Several victims’ relatives are shaking their heads in the courtroom”.

For the third of 17 counts, for the murder of Gina Montalto, the jury again recommended a life sentence.

“She had been shot at close range, which prosecutors argued made her killing especially heinous. Her parents, in the audience, are teary and sighing deeply,” Mr Weiser noted.

Family members of victims could be seen shaking their heads at the verdict readout for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz (Screenshot / YouTube / Law & Crime)

Cruz showed little to no emotion during the verdict readout.

Nikolas Cruz showed little to no emotion as the verdicts were read aloud (Screenshot / YouTube / Law & Crime)

The parents of Gina were seen holding each other’s hands and crying as the verdicts were read, according to CNN. The mother of Luke Hoyer also cried.

Family members of victims could be seen shaking their heads at the verdict readout for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz (Screenshot / YouTube / Law & Crime)

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime in the shooting, as well as the mother of Alaina Petty, were seen holding their heads in their hands.

A family member of a victim reacts at the verdict readout for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz (Screenshot / YouTube / Law & Crime)

“Beyond disappointed – this should have been the death penalty, 1,000 per cent,” Lori Alhadeff, the mother of Alyssa Alhadeff, told the press after the verdict was read.

“I pray that animal suffers every day of his life in jail. And it should be a short life,” Ilan Alhadeff added.

“What were you thinking … jail is about rehabbing someone. There is no rehabbing,” he added.

Last year, Cruz pled guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder following the shooting on 14 February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The verdicts for each count were read aloud at the Broward County courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

The jury recommended life in prison for Cruz after listening to the mitigating circumstances laid out by the defence.

Fourteen students and three staff members were killed in the shooting and another 17 people were injured.

The jury listened to detailed accounts of what happened on Valentine’s Day in 2018, as well as evidence put forward by the defence regarding his childhood and mental state.

The judge, Elizabeth Scherer, was in charge of a trial that heard emotional and graphic testimony of the shooting from those who were harmed, other survivors of the ordeal, and family members of the victims.

Journalist Christina Boomer Vazquez tweeted about the body language of the jurors as the verdict was read.

“It is astonishing - the striking contrast in body language as the Judge reads verdict forms that so far - have been a recommendation for life. While two young male jurors huddle over in the first row of the jury box looking visibly pained, an older female in the back is calm,” she wrote.

“Two other female jurors in the front row were tearing up,” she added. “All this while the older female juror in the back row stretched her back, took a sip from an insulated coffee mug, looked over at the family members with ease, looks comfortable. The juror next to her has her [head] down.”