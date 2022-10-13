Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Parkland shooting victims’ family members shake heads as jury recommends life sentence for Nikolas Cruz

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 13 October 2022 17:14

Parkland shooting: Nikolas Cruz listens as verdict read out in court

Several family members of the victims of the 2018 Parkland school shooting shook their heads as the verdict was read out for gunman Nikolas Cruz.

The jury recommended life in prison without parole for the 17 counts against the Florida shooter.

Benjamin Weiser of The New York Times noted on Twitter that “in the second count of first-degree murder, for Martin Duque, the jury has also recommended a life sentence for Nikolas Cruz. Several victims’ relatives are shaking their heads in the courtroom”.

For the third of 17 counts, for the murder of Gina Montalto, the jury again recommended a life sentence.

“She had been shot at close range, which prosecutors argued made her killing especially heinous. Her parents, in the audience, are teary and sighing deeply,” Mr Weiser noted.

Recommended

Family members of victims could be seen shaking their heads at the verdict readout for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz

(Screenshot / YouTube / Law & Crime)

Cruz showed little to no emotion during the verdict readout.

Nikolas Cruz showed little to no emotion as the verdicts were read aloud

(Screenshot / YouTube / Law & Crime)

The parents of Gina were seen holding each other’s hands and crying as the verdicts were read, according to CNN. The mother of Luke Hoyer also cried.

Family members of victims could be seen shaking their heads at the verdict readout for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz

(Screenshot / YouTube / Law & Crime)

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime in the shooting, as well as the mother of Alaina Petty, were seen holding their heads in their hands.

A family member of a victim reacts at the verdict readout for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz

(Screenshot / YouTube / Law & Crime)

“Beyond disappointed – this should have been the death penalty, 1,000 per cent,” Lori Alhadeff, the mother of Alyssa Alhadeff, told the press after the verdict was read.

“I pray that animal suffers every day of his life in jail. And it should be a short life,” Ilan Alhadeff added.

“What were you thinking … jail is about rehabbing someone. There is no rehabbing,” he added.

Last year, Cruz pled guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder following the shooting on 14 February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The verdicts for each count were read aloud at the Broward County courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

The jury recommended life in prison for Cruz after listening to the mitigating circumstances laid out by the defence.

Fourteen students and three staff members were killed in the shooting and another 17 people were injured.

The jury listened to detailed accounts of what happened on Valentine’s Day in 2018, as well as evidence put forward by the defence regarding his childhood and mental state.

The judge, Elizabeth Scherer, was in charge of a trial that heard emotional and graphic testimony of the shooting from those who were harmed, other survivors of the ordeal, and family members of the victims.

Journalist Christina Boomer Vazquez tweeted about the body language of the jurors as the verdict was read.

“It is astonishing - the striking contrast in body language as the Judge reads verdict forms that so far - have been a recommendation for life. While two young male jurors huddle over in the first row of the jury box looking visibly pained, an older female in the back is calm,” she wrote.

“Two other female jurors in the front row were tearing up,” she added. “All this while the older female juror in the back row stretched her back, took a sip from an insulated coffee mug, looked over at the family members with ease, looks comfortable. The juror next to her has her [head] down.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in