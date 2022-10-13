Jury reaches a verdict on Nikolas Cruz death sentence trial

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A jury has reached a decision on whether to recommend a death sentence for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty a year ago to murdering 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February 2018.

The state has described how he planned his attack – researching other mass shooters online, making extensive preparations for his attack and recording a video where he outlined his plans.

His defense attorney Melisa McNeill and her team have never disputed that Cruz committed the shooting, but blamed his birth mother’s excessive drinking during pregnancy left him with foetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

After almost three months of testimony, jurors began deliberations on Wednesday to decide whether to sentence him to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury must be unanimous in handing down the death penalty. If just one juror does not recommend death, he will receive life in prison.

However, the ultimate decision lies with Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who could choose to follow the recommendation of the jury if they seek the death penalty or choose to instead sentence him to life.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after a break in closing arguments (South Florida Sun Sentinel)

Late on day one of their deliberations, the panel of 12 jurors asked to see the AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle used in the attack that killed.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office security team objected, even though the gun has been made inoperable and Cruz’s ammunition would be removed from the jury room.

It is more than four years since Cruz, then 19, travelled to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018 armed with an AR-15.

He stalked the freshman building, murdering 14 students and three staff members.

In October 2021, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.