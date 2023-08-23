For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was moved from prison to a hospital less than a day after he returned from an extended exile and started serving an eight-year sentence.

Shinawatra, soon after landing in his home country after 15 years abroad, was sent to prison to serve sentences for several criminal convictions made in absentia that he had decried as politically motivated.

He was then transferred due to concerns about his heart and high blood pressure on his first night in jail following his arrest. The Corrections Department said in a statement that Shinawatra had to be referred to Bangkok’s police hospital around 2am on Wednesday after he complained of chest tightness and high blood pressure.

Doctors at the prison’s hospital said he should be transferred to prevent life-threatening risks, the statement said.

Corrections officials had previously said he was considered vulnerable due to his age and chronic heart and lung conditions, high blood pressure and back problems.

Police said Shinawatra was hospitalised because the prison was unable to guarantee he would get the right care.

“The prison has assessed the situation and saw that it lacks doctors and medical equipment that can take care of the patient,” assistant national police chief Lieutenant General Prachuab Wongsuk told Reuters.

Shinawatra made his homecoming on Tuesday and was escorted to jail in dramatic scenes that stole the spotlight from political ally Srettha Thavisin, who was elected prime minister in a parliamentary vote later in the day.

The Supreme Court confirmed on Tuesday that Shinawatra would have to serve eight years in prison over convictions for abuse of power and conflicts of interest.

The return of Thailand’s most famous politician was met with celebrations by his supporters and blow-by-blow media coverage of arrival in Bangkok on his private jet, and his transfer to prison soon after.

Thaksin Shinawatra greeting supporters on 22 August 2023 (AP)

His return and Mr Srettha’s surprisingly smooth ascent to the top job will add to speculation that the influential businessman-turned-politician had struck a deal with his foes in the military and political establishment for his safe return and, possibly, an early release from jail.

Shinawatra and Pheu Thai have denied that.

Pheu Thai entered into a coalition with other parties that support the military, while excluding the progressive Move Forward party, which won the most votes in the polls.

A coup earlier in 2014 had removed the Pheu Thai from power.

Mr Srettha is expected to receive a royal endorsement as prime minister later on Wednesday, according to Thai media.

Additional reporting by agencies