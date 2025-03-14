UN food agency to cut aid for 1 million people in Myanmar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a million people in Myanmar will be cut off from lifesaving food assistance provided by the World Food Programme from next month because of critical shortfalls in funding, the latest cut in humanitarian support from the UN agency.

“These cuts come just as increased conflict, displacement and access restrictions are already sharply driving up food aid needs,” WFP said on Friday, warning that the cuts would affect groups that were entirely reliant on the agency for food.

WFP, which describes itself as the world's largest humanitarian organisation, has said in recent months that a lack of funding would mean cuts to operations in Afghanistan, parts of Africa and refugee camps in Bangladesh, leaving millions of people hungry.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since early 2021 when the military seized power from an elected civilian government, sparking a protest movement that has expanded into a nationwide armed rebellion.

Nearly 20 million people in Myanmar are currently in need of humanitarian assistance, and an estimated 15.2 million - about a third of the country's population - are facing acute food insecurity, according to UN human rights experts.

A junta spokesman did not respond to a call from Reuters.

open image in gallery Men transport bags of rice distributed by the World Food Programme as part of aid efforts to support residents living in poor communities on the outskirts of Yangon ( AFP via Getty )

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres on Friday was in the world's largest refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, where more than a million Rohingya face a halving of their WFP-backed food rations to just $6 per month from April.

WFP did not elaborate on the funding shortfall and whether it was due to the Trump administration's decision to cut US foreign aid globally.

It said it needed $60 million to maintain its food assistance operations in Myanmar this year.

The agency said the cuts would affect communities across Myanmar, including around 100,000 internally displaced people comprising the minority Muslim Rohingya communities and others.

“WFP is also deeply concerned about the upcoming lean season from July to September - when food shortages hit hardest,” the statement said.

The escalating conflict in Myanmar, which has engulfed swathes of the country, has contaminated farmland with landmines and unexploded ordnance and destroyed agricultural equipment, making local food production more challenging, according to UN human rights experts.

“Even where arable land exists, there is a shortage of workers due to massive displacement and people fleeing conscription by the military,” they said in a statement on Thursday.

Myanmar's junta has suppressed information about a severe food crisis gripping the country by pressuring researchers not to collect data about hunger and aid workers not to publish it, Reuters reported late last year.