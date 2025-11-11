Cult Beauty’s Black Friday bonanza has Christmas gifting covered

Black Friday is almost upon us, with the major shopping event a must for saving money. When it comes to skincare, make-up and scent, Cult Beauty is the place for top beauty buys. Popular brands to browse include Charlotte Tilbury, The Ordinary, Glow Recipe, Murad, Sculpted by Aimee, CeraVe, Tom Ford Beauty and many more.

The premium shopping spot is here for all your beauty needs, whether you’re browsing the latest hot launches, stocking up on your favourite fragrance, or keeping up to date with everything skincare-related. Plus, ‘tis the season to shop at Cult Christmas for festive beauty edits and gifting luxury. Should you be a beauty and wellness aficionado or are picking out Christmas presents for a special someone, Cult Beauty is your one-stop shop for top Black Friday deals.

( Cult Beauty )

This shopping extravaganza falls on the Friday after US holiday Thanksgiving every year and continues through to Cyber Monday, meaning Black Friday 2025 will span across 28 November through to 1 December. However, our favourite retailers often offer discounts even sooner than that. So as well as keeping a keen eye out for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Cult Beauty, you’re in for a treat as we have an exclusive code offering 20 per cent off (almost) everything from 1 November onwards. Just add ‘CBXTHEINDEPENDENT’ at the checkout to save cash on big-name beauty items until 30 November (some brand exclusions apply).

Plus, from 29 November through to 1 December, you can also grab 25 per cent off almost everything sitewide and an extra 5 per cent off at checkout with the code ‘AFFCYBER’.

Keep scrolling for some add-to-basket inspo to start shopping now.

Skincare staples

( Cult Beauty )

From cult favourites to essential staples, Cult Beauty has it all and you can shop by skin concern too. The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a comforting saviour for slathering on during the colder months, joined by Byoma Moisturising Gel Cream, DECREE SOS Revitalising Mask and other hydrating must-haves. Meanwhile, for a brightening boost, think: Charlotte Tilbury Glow Toner, Murad Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector and Drunk Elephant C-Luma Hydrabright Serum.

Skin is at its thirstiest at night, and with dark evenings drawing in, now’s the time to stock up on some TLC. Get your beauty sleep with Weleda Skin Food Face Care Nourishing Night Cream, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream and Dermalogica Sound Sleep Cocoon.

The iconic Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant is an essential for every make-up bag, and is ideal for dry lips, cuticles, elbows, and in fact – any skincare use you can find.

Must-have make-up

( Cult Beauty )

Cult Christmas has party looks covered, with showstopping palettes to dive into from Huda Beauty, Natasha Denona, Patrick Ta and Nars. Add an easy swipe of eyeshadow, with the Vieve Eye Wand, which is ideal to pop in your bag for on-the-go top-ups too. Add a quick slick of mascara courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs, Too Faced and other lash-loving brands. When it comes to a pop of lip colour, Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel Silky Crème Lipstick has neutral shades covered, while NARS Powermatte Lipstick boasts bolder choices.

Luxurious gifts

( Cult Beauty )

When it comes to stocking fillers, we’ve got a few on our Santa list, including: Slip Pure Silk Assorted Scrunchie Cracker, Nars Mini Multiple Set, The Ordinary Lip & Lash Set, and Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Cracker. Looking to counteract Christmas stress? A self-heating eye mask from Spacemasks will never go amiss, or a Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Candle.

Fragrance goodies they’ll love to unwrap cover Sol de Janeiro Spritz the Season, NEST New York Perfume Oil 5-Piece Discovery Set, Creed Men's Inspiration Set and Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume. Meanwhile, Molton Brown Christmas Crackers and the Stocking Filler Gift Set have those bath and body buys sorted with a selection of tempting scents.