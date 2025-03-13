This time of year can play havoc with our skin. The season’s combination of colder weather, central heating and low humidity makes an ideal environment for striping the skin’s protective barrier (your skin’s outermost layer). And high concentrations or overuse of acids, exfoliators and retinoids can also cause damage, leaving the complexion vulnerable and looking dry, red, rough, or irritated. But you’ll find it’s easily fixable. By feeding your skin with Ceramides - fatty acids that occur naturally in the skin to help seal in moisture - you can quickly restore and strengthen it. Dr. Barbara Sturm’s new CERAMIDE DROPS FACE OIL are an effortless way to add them to your skincare routine.

The function of the skin barrier is to form a protective layer to keep moisture in - and environmental aggressors and irritation out. Environmental factors, lifestyle and ageing deplete the Ceramides that hold this protective barrier together, compromising its structure and causing skin issues such as dryness, irritation and sensitivity. A common analogy is to think of the skin barrier as a wall. The ‘bricks’ are skin cells, which are being held together with Ceramides - the ‘mortar’. So, just like a wall would become less resilient if you reduced the mortar that’s supporting it, so does the skin. That’s why Ceramides are so vital to keeping the skin barrier healthy.

Turning to this science, makes the solution simple. Replenishing lost Ceramides with Ceramide-infused skincare delivers a powerful restoring and repairing boost to a compromised skin barrier—helping to rebuild strength, resilience, and deep hydration.

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s new CERAMIDE DROPS FACE OIL is a multi-tasking skincare booster formulated with a skin-identical ceramide complex that enhances hydration, radiance and smoothness for a healthier skin barrier - after just one application. * As a renowned German doctor, A-list aesthetics expert and anti-inflammatory pioneer, Dr. Sturm is globally recognized for her science-driven approach to skincare, pioneering innovations, and commitment to promoting skin health at the molecular level. Her philosophy is simple. “If you protect your skin, it will protect you back.” Let’s take a closer look at her latest innovation…

The formula

The CERAMIDE DROPS FACE OIL is enriched with a powerful 5-Ceramide Complex; a selection of five skin-identical Ceramides naturally contained within Oat Oil, that help seal in moisture, help restore the skin’s natural barrier to help increase skin hydration and promote optimal barrier function. Oat Lipids are also rich in Vitamin E and Omega 3 and 6 and have skin soothing effects, providing instant relief to dry skin. The luxurious formula is further powered by super antioxidant purslane extract. Rich in Vitamins A, C and E, it protects, soothes and rejuvenates by increasing firmness and elasticity. It’s joined by another potent antioxidant, astaxanthin, which helps calm stressed skin and improve its appearance. It also lends the formula its vibrant, orange-red hue.

Finally, for hydration, a dose of quenching plant-derived squalane and several precious oils including argan, primrose and jojoba helps trap moisture in the skin, softening and restoring.

CERAMIDE DROPS FACE OIL are versatile across all skin types but particularly beneficial for skin prone to sensitivity and dryness. The formula is also fragrance, paraben, silicone and cruelty-free.

The application

A multi-tasking booster, it’s easy to add CERAMIDE DROPS FACE OIL into your existing skincare routine. You can apply a few drops directly onto the skin, after your face cream, to help restore your skin’s natural barrier function. Or, if you prefer, you can enrich your favourite moisturiser, serum or face mask to give it a powerful hydration boost.

The result

With impressive clinical studies, CERAMIDE DROPS FACE OIL have been tested under dermatological control to show a 38% improvement in skin barrier protection and a 61% improvement in hydration in as little as 28 days*.

Participants also saw a 23% improvement in skin barrier protection and a 42% increase in hydration after just one application.

And if that’s not enough you can expect to see anti-ageing results when it comes to fine lines and wrinkles, elasticity and smoothness too.

