Enhance your skin with Project E Beauty’s LumaLux LED Face Mask

Your daily skincare routine has the potential to be transformed by the addition of advanced beauty technologies such as Project E Beauty’s LumaLux Face Mask. This is one of the latest products to feature in the health and beauty market place, a comfortable device aimed at complementing already existing skincare and wellness solutions used in the home. The mask is designed to help empower users to realise their skin’s full potential by making it easier to access advanced skincare solutions without needing to book an appointment with a professional beauty expert at a clinic.

Priced at £299 and featuring 800 high-grade LEDs, four times as many as any other similar product on the market, Project E Beauty’s LumaLux Face Mask represents a great investment in self-care.

Who uses Project E Beauty

Many celebrities are among those investing in advanced skincare technologies provided by Project E Beauty. Spice Girl and personality Mel B has described the Ice Roller and Derma Roller as among her beauty ‘holy grails’ while Lori Harvey is a fan of Project E Beauty’s portable high frequency wand.

The LumaLux LED mask has truly changed my life! Having struggled with acne for years, I’ve finally found a solution that really works. Within just a few weeks, I noticed incredible results: reduced redness, pimples disappearing quickly, and a much brighter, more even complexion. It has become an essential part of my skincare routine. I highly recommend it! It’s an amazing investment for anyone looking to take care of their skin effectively. Noa - Project E Beauty customer review

How does LED light therapy work?

LED light therapy is a non-invasive beauty treatment used to rejuvenate and improve the appearance of the skin of all types.

Different colours of LED light have been scientifically proven to have a positive impact on the skin. Red LED light is known to stimulate collagen production as part of a skincare routine.

Skincare is unique for each individual but LED face masks such as the LumaLux Face Mask have been developed to provide a wide range of users with different needs with visible skincare benefits.

Do I need eye protection with LED light therapy?

Yes, it is necessary to use eye protection during LED light therapy sessions to ensure the safety of your eyes. Light therapy is safe but to maintain peak eye health, using goggles or shields can safeguard you against potential harm to ensure worry-free treatment.

Do I need to use serum before or after using the mask?

Apply your preferred serum after your LED light therapy session to make the most of your LED light therapy session. Exposure to LED light prepares your skin by the cells and making them more receptive to the nourishing ingredients in serums as well as moisturizers. By applying serum afterwards, your skin will be ready to absorb it for the best possible results.

Why choose the Project E Beauty LumaLux Face Mask

Many individuals want their skin care routines to be as simple as possible while simultaneously accessing the latest beauty technologies.

Like Project E Beauty’s other projects, this Project E Beauty LumaLux Face Mask has been carefully developed with concepts such as power density, wavelength precision, energy absorption, comprehensive coverage, and bulb placement at the forefront. The mask’s top features include:

Comfort and safety

Developed with 100% soft silicone, the face mask offers great comfort for users alongside a safety guarantee. Its built-in eye protection is cushioned to provide the wearer with maximum light exclusion.

Three minute treatments

Project E Beauty aims to make skincare routines easier by only taking up a small amount of time within a busy day’s schedule. The LumaLux Face Mask embodies this ambition by offering visible results with three minute daily treatments.

Most LEDs on a silicone face mask

With 800 high-grade LEDs, Project E Beauty’s product features four times as many as the industry average to offer enhanced skincare results.

Infrared technologies

The technologies the Lumlax Face Mask utilises are leading the way in skincare treatments. New deep infrared light therapy penetrates deep into the skin to support advanced phase collagen production for more later signs of aging. Red infrared and deep infrared are clinically proven to be the most powerful anti-aging combination on the market

8 unique treatment modes

The mask offers a variety of different treatment modes to support full skin rejuvenation and combat every common skin concern. It boosts collagen, smooths fine lines, treats acne, balances hyperpigmentation, reduces redness and inflammation, and soothes irritation, all with the clinically backed power of light. With this range of solutions, it means users can tailor their skincare needs to their own self-care routine. As an accessible home skincare treatment, Project E Beauty LumaLux Face Mask is leading the way with its advanced yet easy to use solution.