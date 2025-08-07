There’s something quietly reassuring about a solid skincare routine, especially when it doesn’t require a dozen complicated steps or leave you feeling slick. Still, for many of us SPF is the step that gets forgotten, skipped or reserved for holidays abroad. And who can blame us? Traditional sunscreens can feel chalky, greasy or leave behind a ghostly, stubborn white cast.

The thing is: protecting your skin isn’t just about beach days. With UV rays, blue light from screens and urban pollution all contributing to premature ageing, SPF really is an everyday essential – whether you’re sitting on a sun-drenched patio or just replying to emails indoors.

Enter ESPA’s new Protect & Brighten Daily Skin Shield SPF 50 (£40, Lookfantastic.com ).

Designed to slot seamlessly into your morning routine, it promises comfortable and lightweight protection, and leaves your skin with a natural luminosity that looks fresh, not filtered. In fact, 92 per cent of users said it gave their skin a visible dewy glow. For those concerned about signs of ageing, or simply wanting to maintain a youthful-looking complexion, this may well be the SPF you’ve been searching for.

So, what makes it stand out in a sea of sun protection? And what’s behind these glow-giving claims? Let's take a look.

More than sun care

Protect & Brighten Daily Skin Shield SPF 50 ( ESPA )

Unlike heavy-duty sunscreen sprays that sit on top of the skin, ESPA's Skin Shield is formulated like a luxurious moisturiser that just so happens to include SPF 50. It's powered by hydrating hyaluronic acid, antioxidant-rich beta carotene and Chinese butterfly bush extract, which help to defend against UV rays, blue light and pollution. Together, they offer more than just sun protection: they soothe, hydrate and actively help to reduce the visible signs of ageing. From fine lines to sun spots and uneven tone, the daily aggressors this product guards against are relevant year-round – not just during a heatwave. And because the texture is so lightweight and non-greasy, it layers easily over your existing moisturiser or under make-up (if you’re wearing any), without pilling or feeling cakey.

A 3-in-1 primer, protector and glow-booster

Protect & Brighten Daily Skin Shield SPF 50 ( ESPA )

The real beauty of ESPA’s Skin Shield lies in its finish. Fast-absorbing and silky, it gives skin a subtle radiance that leaves you looking lit-from-within, naturally and without the strobe effect of a highlighter or shimmer. There’s no white cast, no stickiness or even the sensation that you’re wearing anything. It’s the kind of multi-tasker we look to in the summer months: simplifying your morning routine but sacrificing neither sun protection nor skin smoothing. You can use it as your final skincare step, a smoothing primer or the one thing you slap on if you’re running out the door.

According to user trials, 96 per cent agreed their skin looked brighter after just two weeks of use and 83 per cent said fine lines and wrinkles appeared softened. For a no-makeup-makeup look, this one’s doing the heavy lifting.

For all skin types and every kind of day

Protect & Brighten Daily Skin Shield SPF 50 ( ESPA )

One of the biggest pain points with SPF is inclusivity, and ESPA has paid attention here. Skin Shield is wearable on all tones and textures, from dry and sensitive to oily or blemish-prone. It doesn't clog, flake or fight your base, and it's as comfortable for long hikes as it is for commuting. Add in the fact that you’re getting broad-spectrum UVA/UVB coverage and oxidative stress protection in one simple step, and it starts to feel less like a luxury and more like a non-negotiable. Plus, with 20 per cent off (was £50, now £40, Lookfantastic.com), it’s a timely excuse to elevate your skincare essentials before the seasons shift.

