10 innovative solutions to elevate your business

Strong brands always have one thing in common — they’re continually adapting and improving. Whether you’re looking to implement an innovative data system, join a new community or are simply seeking specialist advice, we’ve got everything you need to keep your business thriving.

Unlock worldwide hiring

( Native Teams )

High-quality talent can be found all over the world, but opening local entities to facilitate the hiring process can be both expensive and time-consuming. Supercharge global hiring with Native Teams’ Employer of Record plan. Native Teams eliminates the administrative burdens and provides an all-in-one solution for compliant hiring.

No need for your own legal entity — you can simply hire and onboard employees in more than 65 countries, all while saving on administrative costs. Native Teams provides flexible solutions to ensure cost-effectiveness for businesses of all sizes.

Besides legal employment for your global teams, you can also manage everything from global payroll and compliance to expense management and employee relocation — all within a single platform.

Sign up now to receive 20% off for the first three months with code OFF20. Offer valid until 31 May 2024.

Sign up

Join a progressive community to optimise your business for investment

( Oriel IPO )

The Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) and the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) are often seen as exclusive to the affluent. Oriel IPO is changing this narrative, emphasising that every investor, irrespective of investment size, can benefit from tax advantages of SEIS and EIS.

At Oriel IPO’s Investment Enterprise Marketplace, startups can directly showcase their business to investors. Through this, you can discover opportunities with innovative UK companies, avoid costly fundraising fees and enhance growth.

Oriel IPO aims to provide a transparent and cost-effective membership marketplace — all companies are verified by Experian and there are no commission charges.

Join now

Protect your business with a VPN

( Private Internet Access )

VPNs provide private online connections to access vital work resources anywhere. Private Internet Access (PIA) VPN offers two unbreakable forms of AES encryption (128-bit or 256-bit) using the most reliable and secure tunnelling protocols (OpenVPN and WireGuard).

With a global network spanning more than 90 countries, you can pick an IP address in a variety of locations, while PIA’s servers run on 10-Gbps network cards, perfect for file sharing and seamless virtual meetings and streaming services.

PIA’s independently audited No Logs policy means that it never collects information about your online activity. In addition, if the VPN connection drops, PIA’s built-in Kill Switch prevents data leaks.

Cover all your business tech for for £1.57 per month for two years and receive two months free at PIA.

Find out more

Find out if you could you be owed a tax refund

( RIFT Tax Refunds )

RIFT Tax Refunds is a team of tax professionals that could help you find out if you’re owed a refund and complete all the necessary paperwork. For over 25 years the company has helped over 140,000 people reclaim more than £380m in tax refunds.

If you work in construction and the military you could have a claim to get money back from HMRC for your mileage, accommodation, tools and food. Find out what you could be owed in minutes at RIFT Tax Refunds.

Subject to fees, typically 36%. Exclusions apply. Contact HMRC for free tax refund requests and advice.

Find out more

Unlock powerful charting tools for trading

( TradingView )

TradingView is where 60+ million traders research, chart, and discuss all markets. Individual traders gain access to fully customisable charts, dynamic drawing tools, and endless indicators for fundamental or technical analysis - watching Bitcoin price, forex rates, and more has never been easier.

Companies power up their websites and apps with TradingView’s charting libraries and widgets, seamlessly embedding them into their own platforms and providing their customers with every key feature. With TradingView, anyone can identify new opportunities, learn the latest strategies, and plan their next big trade. Explore every feature at Trading View.

Find out more

Grow your business with these trusted printing professionals

( Solopress )

Over the last 25 years, Solopress has progressed from a visionary start-up to an online pioneer, to the UK’s most trusted printer with over 29,500 five-star Trustpilot reviews. This growth was symbolised by being crowned Company of the Yearin 2024.

As Solopress celebrates its silver anniversary, the brand wants to reciprocate the support it’s received by helping your brand to blossom, too. Averaging 99.6% on-time dispatch last year, Solopress’s fast, reliable and high-quality service is unmatched. Discover tailored solutions for any printing challenge at Solopress.

Find out more

Unlock the potential of your talent function and build the teams of tomorrow

( Hudson Global )

In PWC’s 2023 CEO Survey, 52% of CEOs said that labour or skills shortages posed a major threat to profitability over the next 10 years — but Hudson RPO can help. Its project-based recruitment outsourcing is a strategic solution that allows you to engage with its team of expert talent professionals to fulfil a specific need within a designated timeframe.

Designed for quick implementation and ease of delivery, this model is ideal for companies that need to fill multiple roles across numerous regions and global markets at once. By engaging Hudson RPO for a project-based solution, you’ll save time and money by accessing specialised sourcing expertise and through the swift deployment of technology to support your growth.

Book a complimentary consultation with a talent expert to discuss your 2024 talent challenges and goals at Hudson RPO.

Make a booking

Become a part of a dynamic working community in Cambridge

( Mantle Space )

Mantle Space has firmly established itself as the largest flexible workspace operator in Cambridge. With four centres strategically located throughout the city, Mantle Space provides a vibrant and dynamic working environment that nurtures creativity, collaboration and productivity.

These spaces are not just about offering desks or offices, they’re about creating communities where ideas can flourish and businesses can thrive. Each centre is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing teams to scale up or down as their projects demand.

Beyond mere workspaces, Mantle Space offers an ecosystem of support, with networking events and workshops. Members benefit from access to a wide range of resources such as a 100-seater auditorium, meeting rooms, outside pavilion and fully purposed roof terrace for corporate entertaining. This makes Mantle Space not just a place to work, but a partner in the growth and success of the diverse companies it houses.

Find out more

Join a CEO peer group and share your expertise

( Vistage International )

The best way to challenge one another to think critically and arrive at better decisions is by socialising with other professionals. Vistage connects successful CEOs of small or mid-sized businesses so they can share their expertise.

Through this ongoing collaboration, they build lifelong leadership excellence that elevates companies, strengthens communities, delivers results and fosters sustainable growth. The Vistage membership provides access to a range of insights from respected leaders.

The programmes are customised for all levels of leadership, including CEOs and MDs, business owners, key executives and emerging leaders. Find out how a CEO peer group can impact your leadership journey with Vistage.

Find out more

Take the hassle out of debt collection

( Access Credit Management )

Recovering outstanding payments can be a hugely stressful process for all involved. Access Credit Management can help take the sting out of it, offering over 24 years of experience in dealing with slow-paying debtors, having secured a reputation for securing and recovering outstanding commercial debt from the UK and from around the world.

Access Credit Management understands the importance of cash flow within a company. Whatever your credit management requirements, see how Access Credit Management can help you.

Find out more

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.