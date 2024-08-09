It’s been a tricky time for local retailers over the past few years, but after weathering the triple storm of Covid, Brexit and a nationwide cost of living crisis, independent shops are finally starting to see their unwavering efforts pay off. Now more than ever, consumers are voting with their feet and choosing to support small businesses over big-box chains. Leading the revival of independent retail is premium online marketplace, Faire. Created in 2017, Faire is on a mission to empower independent retailers by giving them access to resources previously reserved for the major players.

Through Faire’s online marketplace, retailers now have a ‘one-stop-shop’ to stock their business with exciting products from hundreds of thousands of brands at wholesale prices. Gone are the days of cookie-cutter inventory, as the platform is carefully curated to offer a unique range of products that cannot be found in usual wholesale stockists.

A treasure trove of the best brands for every shelf

( Faire )

Whether you own an artisanal deli on your local parade or run a small online gift shop, Faire offers a diverse array of products to help you kit out your physical or digital shelves with your next best-sellers. Spanning multiple categories, from Home Decor to Beauty and Wellness, the online wholesale platform is the ultimate buying location for entrepreneurs from all walks of life. And it’s not just shop owners who can benefit: service-based businesses like hairdressers, yoga studios and cafes can increase their profitability with a carefully chosen retail range to match the wants and needs of their customers.

One of the biggest challenges many independent retailers face is sourcing brands that align with their own values. If integrity is important to you as a business owner, Faire has you covered. From exclusive finds not available on Amazon to woman-owned businesses dedicated to social good, you’ll discover a huge selection of products that resonate with both you and your community. With millions of products sold each year, and over 100,000 brands stocked, the only limit is your imagination.

Sign up now

Competitive pricing and convenient integration

When you’re running a small business, succeeding against competitors a million times your size is no mean feat. Faire’s business model seeks to level the playing field by offering exclusive deals and insider pricing. Getting your business off the ground has never been easier thanks to the Open With Faire program. Retailers who are opening new shops may be eligible for up to £20,000 in additional 60-day payment terms to use on Faire, a program which helps eliminate risk and get businesses making money faster.

On top of generous payment terms and free returns, Faire also offers an effortlessly convenient integration into your existing POS. No matter your level of technical proficiency, the plug in and go integration makes restocking a breeze. With its user-friendly website and app available to browse at your convenience, Faire seamlessly integrates with popular POS systems like Square and Shopify to have you up and running in no time.

Browse Faire

A wholesaler you can rely on

( Faire )

Anyone who has been involved with running a retail business knows the importance of having a wholesaler you can trust. Faire customers can shop with confidence safe in the knowledge that brand reliability is always top of the agenda. Transparency also plays a key part in Faire’s ecosystem, with customer reviews and best-seller insights helping you make powerful purchasing decisions for your business.

With a rapidly growing global community and data-driven technology, Faire is helping fuel the growth of entrepreneurial spirit and push the boundaries of what is possible for small businesses. There’s never been a better time to start growing your retail brand.

Sign up now to receive 50% off your first order with free returns

Ready to start the next chapter of your business story? Sign up with Faire now for unbeatable wholesale prices and exclusive access to millions of quality products.