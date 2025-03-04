Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fund managers Abrdn are now to be known again as Aberdeen, four years after a vowel-less rebranding from Standard Life Aberdeen.

The initial change in 2021 saw the group try to engage itself in a new digital age to “symbolise the free-flowing movement of money,” as it was put, but the name-change was largely only notable for the mockery aimed at it.

Peter Branner, chief investment officer, last year claimed that the criticism the company received amounted to “corporate bullying” and suggested it wasn’t “ethical” to joke about - leading to further comments from Financial News that the business should “gt ovr it”.

With former CEO Stephen Bird now having departed and Jason Windsor in place since October 2023, aberdeen (now with a small “a”) are rebranding once more to “remove distractions” and mark a new phase for the organisation.

Along with the name-related issues the company suffered, of more importance was the outflow of funds they were managing: £1.1bn removed by customers in 2024, an ongoing trend. But crucially, that rate is slowing, and the group reported profits of £255m last year, after attracting around 35,000 new customers to the interactive investor platform it owns.

The positive news from their trading update saw shares increase by upwards of 12 per cent in early trading on Tuesday, before falling back slightly to over 10.5 per cent by noon GMT.

Mr Windsor will hope that is the signal for a turnaround in the share price of the FTSE 250 company, which has been on a slow decline 2021 and is 37 per cent down over the last five years. However, it is up 26 per cent in 2025, including Tuesday morning’s surge.

Assets under management and administration grew by 3.3 per cent to £511.4bn as of December 31, with aberdeen declaring an unchanged full-year dividend.

Aberdeen also recently announced they were hiring Siobhan Boylan as CFO and executive director, due to arrive in the summer from Nat West’s private bank, Coutts.

On changing name - the fourth in eight years, following the original merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management - Mr Windsor said: “This is a pragmatic decision marking a new phase for the organisation, as we focus on delivering for our customers, people and shareholders.”