Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Analysts see Burberry reaching pre-pandemic profits

The luxury fashion brand is likely to be less severely hit by the soaring cost of living.

August Graham
Friday 11 November 2022 14:45
The fashion brand is big in China. (Aaron Chown/PA)
The fashion brand is big in China. (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Archive)

Even the least optimistic analysts think Burberry will beat its pre-pandemic results for the first time since Covid-19 started, despite ongoing restrictions in China.

The business is expected to show a nearly one-fifth hike in its operating profit, reaching £230 million in the six months to the end of September.

For Burberry it will be the first opening half to a year where it has made above £200 million since 2019, before the pandemic started.

Even the least optimistic analysts think that the business will make £210 million, according to a consensus forecast it compiles.

But it has not been a period without challenge for the retailer. Burberry has long relied heavily on selling to Chinese customers – both in the country itself and Chinese tourists abroad.

Recommended

China’s zero-Covid policy has weighed on the country’s shopping habits this year, although it loosened the rules on Friday as shops slashed prices for Singles Day – one of the biggest shopping days on the global calendar.

“Burberry has had a seat at the table at China’s shopping feast, Singles Day, and investors will be hoping that a sense of vitality returns to sales across this vast market given how sluggish they have been,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“It’s not just domestic demand which has been slow, hampered by ongoing lockdowns but as Burberry is highly reliant on China’s international tourists for sales, ongoing restrictions have also hurt revenues elsewhere.”

Analysts expect that Burberry will report a little over £1.3 billion in revenue for the six months, up around 9% year-on-year.

Ms Streeter said that Burberry customers will not be feeling the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis as much as those that shop at cheaper brands.

“Overall, efforts to elevate the brand into the top realms of luxury by reducing outlet activity and stopping in-store discounts have been reaping rewards but this doesn’t come cheap,” she said.

“Investing in upping its luxury cachet is set to continue so investors expecting a fast turnaround on the bottom line may be disappointed.

Recommended

“Over the longer term, brand reinvigoration should help keep fashion fans loyal and Burberry’s products increasingly coveted.

“Its core customer base is also more insulated against cost-of-living headwinds, though there could still be a swing towards clothing and shoe sales, seen as more essential compared with super-expensive watches, jewellery or handbags.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in