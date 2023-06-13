Asda freezes prices on more than 500 products until end of August

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Asda has frozen the prices of more than 500 products until the end of August to give customers “more control” over their spending.

The price lock applies to branded and own-brand items, including cupboard essentials such as cereals, pasta and tea, as well as salads, burgers and ice cream.

The lock comes as supermarkets begin to lower prices across a range of items including milk, butter and pasta as commodity prices begin to fall.

We know that household budgets are tight at the moment Kris Comerford, Asda’s chief commercial officer

Asked if Asda would lower the cost of products included in the freeze before the end of August if further commodity price drops allowed it, the supermarket giant confirmed that prices would not change.

It comes as Asda’s latest Income Tracker shows that household disposable incomes continue to fall on a month-by-month basis.

Asda said it was supporting families during the cost-of-living crisis by keeping prices in check.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s chief commercial officer, said: “We’re always looking at ways we can support our customers and communities throughout the year, which is why we’re locking the prices of hundreds of products until the end of August.

“We know that household budgets are tight at the moment, so we want to be able to offer the best value and give customers the confidence they can shop the products they love throughout summer.”

The price lock has come into effect and will run in stores and online until August 31.