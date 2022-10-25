Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bank of England economist criticises ‘other institutions’ over cooperation

It comes days after deputy governor of the Bank Sir Jon Cunliffe told MPs that the Government did not fully brief the Bank on its mini-budget.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 25 October 2022 11:09
The Bank of England (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Bank of England’s chief economist has said the country’s economy might have benefited if “other institutions” had respected the UK’s institutional framework in recent weeks.

Huw Pill made the comments as he also lauded cooperation between the central bank and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) at a speech in London.

It came days after deputy governor of the Bank Sir Jon Cunliffe told MPs that the Government did not fully brief the Bank on its mini-budget and sweeping tax-cutting plans before it was unveiled.

Subsequent concerns over large borrowing required for the mini-budget accelerated a sell-off in the bond market and a slump in the pound to a record low against the dollar.

The financial turmoil led to the appointment as Chancellor of Jeremy Hunt, who has outlined plans to reverse many policy decisions from the mini-budget.

Recommended

Mr Pill indicated on Tuesday that the Government and other institutions should take example from the Bank’s relationship with the ONS.

“That is a model for how UK macro-policymakers should respect the institutional framework when they interact with one another,” he said.

“In my view, we might have benefited in recent weeks if the interactions amongst other institutions had followed that pattern.”

The chief economist is one of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank who will meet next week to decide the latest decision of interest rates.

The meeting will come days after the Government is due to unveil its latest fiscal plan on October 31, although it remains to be seen whether the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister could affect this timing.

On Monday, deputy governor of the Bank of England Sir Dave Ramsden said the central bank was “engaging” with the Treasury over the potential fiscal event.

Mr Ramsden also told MPs at the Treasury Committee that the recent improvement in gilt yields had shown that credibility is returning to British economic policy.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in