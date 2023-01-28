Barclays announces closure of 15 high street branches

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barclays has announced the closure of 15 branches across the country, meaning over 100 banks are slated to shut down so far this year.

The bank is set to close 14 branches across England and one in Wales from late April to the first few days on May.

Sites in London, Gosport, Bridgwater and St Helens are among those shutting down over just a few days.

Barclays has already announced 15 closures earlier this month.

It comes days after NatWest said it is closing 23 branches, and over a week since Lloyds Banking Group said it is shutting 40 Halifax and Lloyds sites.

At the time the company blamed footfall, which has been rapidly decreasing since the onset of online banking and dropped further during the pandemic.

Lloyds said the number of customers visiting the branches it plans to close had dropped by 60% on average over the last five years.

Nationwide also announced the closure of a branch in Kingswood, Gloucestershire.

It means the total number of high street bank branches closing this year is already at 103.

Barclays branches scheduled for closure:

– Gosport-43/44 High Street-April 26– Bedale-18a North End-April 26– Bridgwater-16 High Street-April 26– Heywood-2 Church Street-April 28– Stamford-46/49 Broad Street-April 28– Oakham-10 High Street-April 28– Wymondham-45 Market Street-April 28– London-19 Fleet Street-May 3– Watton-56 High Street-May 3– Chislehurst-7 High Street-May 4– St Helens-19 Church Street-May 4– Radlett 221 Watling Street-May 5– Leyburn- Market Place-May 5– Talbot Green- 3 Ely Valley Road-May 5– Oundle-2 New Street-May 5

