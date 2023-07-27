Jump to content

Barclays’ half-year profit rises but cover for bad loans soars to £900m

The banking giant said its pre-tax profit hit £4.6bn in the six months to the end of June, up from £3.7bn the same time last year.

Anna Wise
Thursday 27 July 2023 07:41
Barclays has reported a jump in its half-year profit but set aside an impairment charge of £900m (Tim Goode/PA)
Barclays has reported a jump in its half-year profit but set aside an impairment charge of £900m (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Barclays has reported a jump in its half-year profit but set aside an impairment charge of £900 million to cover expected loan losses.

The banking giant said its pre-tax profit hit £4.6 billion in the six months to the end of June, up from £3.7 billion the same time last year.

The previous year it had suffered a hit from a trading blunder in its US structured products division.

The multinational bank’s second-quarter profit also beat market expectations at £2 billion, ahead of the £1.9 billion expected by analysts.

However, like rival lender Lloyds Banking Group, it marked a slowdown from the previous quarter, which saw a record-high £2.6 billion profit.

The mammoth credit impairment charge of £900 million is more than double the amount set aside last year.

Barclays said the charge reflects higher interest rates, which has pushed up the cost of borrowing, higher credit card balances in the US, and “normalising delinquencies” – which means customers falling behind on their debts.

Furthermore, it saw a decline in activity in its corporate and investment bank division amid greater market volatility.

Group chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan said: “We have positioned Barclays carefully for this mixed macroeconomic environment and delivered a consistent performance in the second quarter.

“Looking forward, we are very confident of meeting our targets for the full year.”

