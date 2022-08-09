Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bellway delivers record housing revenues but cuts selling price outlook

The builder said housing revenues rose 13% to more than £3.5 billion in the year to July 31.

Holly Williams
Tuesday 09 August 2022 08:57
Housebuilder Bellway has notched up record half-year housing revenues but cut its outlook for property selling prices over the year ahead (Mike Egerton/PA)
Housebuilder Bellway has notched up record half-year housing revenues but cut its outlook for property selling prices over the year ahead (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Housebuilder Bellway has notched up record half-year housing revenues but cut its outlook for property selling prices over the year ahead.

The Newcastle-based group said housing revenues rose 13% to more than £3.5 billion in the year to July 31, with housing completions were up 10.5% to another all-time high of 11,198.

In its full-year update, the company said average selling prices rose 2.6% to £314,400 over the year, but revealed it now expects this to fall in the year to July 2023, to more than £300,000.

Bellway said this is due to changes in the types of houses sold and location, but it comes amid wider signs that the market may be cooling.

Halifax said last week that the average UK house price slipped back by 0.1% in July from a record high the previous month, marking the first month-on-month dip since June last year.

Recommended

Interest rates have been increased to 1.75% from 0.1% since December as the Bank of England looks to cool rampant inflation, while homebuyers are also under pressure amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Despite this, Bellway insisted that “confidence amongst our customers is strong”, with cancellation rates remaining at 13% for the second year running.

It said build costs have risen throughout the year, pushed higher by supply chain woes and rising wages.

House price gains have so far helped offset the inflation pressures, as well as other efforts to keep a lid on costs, according to Bellway.

The group added that material shortages have gradually improved over the past six months, though it is still seeing ad hoc availability issues at a regional level, which are being managed by its buying teams.

It said “challenges are expected to persist for the industry in the year ahead”, but it is confident of further easing production strains, including through long-standing relationships with sub-contractors and suppliers.

Recommended

Bellway’s update showed forward orders remained solid, up 4.5% at £2.1 billion, or 7,223 homes, up from 7,082 a year ago.

The reservation rate rose by 6.9% to 218 per week, with average weekly reservations slightly ahead year on year at 170, up from 169.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in