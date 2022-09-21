Betway fined for advertising on children’s pages of West Ham website

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gambling giant Betway has been fined more than £400,000 for advertising on a children’s colouring page on West Ham United’s website.

It displayed its logo on two pages of the Premier League club’s site designed for children, breaking the Gambling Commission’s rules on social responsibility, between 2020 and 2021.

One breach lasted for three weeks, but the logo on the other page – where children could print a picture of a teddy bear to colour in – remained for more than 18 months.

We take the breach of any rules aimed at protecting children extremely seriously Leanne Oxley

Leanne Oxley, the commission’s enforcement director, said: “Protecting children from gambling is at the heart of what we do.

“Although there is no suggestion that the operator was deliberately targeting children, or that children had been allowed to gamble, we take the breach of any rules aimed at protecting children extremely seriously.”

She advised other gambling companies to “learn from this case” and ensure they have “the correct processes in place” to avoid similar mistakes.

It comes two years after the commission fined Betway a UK record £11.6 million for “systemic historical failings” in tackling money laundering and problem gambling.

The business did not properly investigate the funding behind a “VIP” client who deposited more than £8 million and lost over £4 million in four years.

As one of the first betting operators to remove our branding from under-18s kit and supporter merchandise, we feel very strongly about our responsibility in this area Betway

It also failed to carry out effective social responsibility checks with a customer who deposited and lost £187,000 over two days.

Betway said in a statement: “As a responsible licensed operator, Betway has zero tolerance with marketing to under-18s.

“As one of the first betting operators to remove our branding from under-18s kit and supporter merchandise, we feel very strongly about our responsibility in this area.

“On this occasion, the Betway logo – owing to a technical error – appeared on a restricted section of the West Ham United website. As soon as we were made aware of this error, we took immediate action to get it removed.

“Nonetheless, we accept the fine and will continue to work closely with the Club to ensure this does not happen again.”