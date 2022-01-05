Big Issue launches appeal to support its vendors

Ongoing restrictions, severe weather warnings and predictions of large-scale absenteeism at workplaces will all affect the magazine, says its founder.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 05 January 2022 00:01
Big Issue founder Lord John Bird has warned vendors face ongoing problems because of the pandemic (David Parry/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Big Issue has launched an appeal for the public to help its vendors as they face ongoing restrictions, severe weather warnings and predictions of large-scale absenteeism at workplaces.

The magazine’s founder, Lord Bird said there are “challenging times” ahead for the organisation and its 1,800-strong vendor network.

Big Issue vendors can’t work from home and, with severe weather warnings on the cards, they face a very tough and uncertain winter

Lord John Bird

He said: “January is always a difficult time, but with continued restrictions in place, meaning many people are still working from home, coupled with the Government warning that we may see up to a quarter of workers being off work due to high Covid levels in the population, our vendors urgently need support.”

Lord Bird urged people to buy the Big Issue from a local vendor, take out a subscription, or donate to the magazine’s Winter Appeal.

He added: “Big Issue vendors can’t work from home and, with severe weather warnings on the cards, they face a very tough and uncertain winter.”

