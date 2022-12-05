Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Black Friday delivers lowest consumer technology sales since 2017

Consumers seeking to cut energy bills sent sales of air fryers up 145% in a year, according to analysts GfK.

Josie Clarke
Monday 05 December 2022 09:43
Shoppers on Winchester’s High Street on Black Friday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Shoppers on Winchester’s High Street on Black Friday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Air fryers, clothes airers and electric blankets bucked a downward trend for Black Friday sales this year as budget-conscious consumers took a cautious approach to the event.

This year’s Black Friday delivered the weakest results for the technology and durables sector for five years, with the total market down 2.1% and online sales by value falling 3.8%, according to analysts GfK.

However, consumers seeking to cut energy bills sent sales of air fryers up 145% in a year in one of the few positives in an otherwise disappointing event for retailers.

Other top-selling energy-efficient appliances included electric blankets, heated clothes airers and heated throws.

Many people bought technology goods during the Covid periods of 2020 and 2021, so there isn’t the same level of need to buy new items, but there’s also a distinct lack of innovation in the market

Kelly Whitwick, GfK

Recommended

Thermal curtains and blinds also proved popular, part of the “low-cost refresh” trend, where budget-conscious homeowners add a fresh coat of paint and cheaper items such as throws and candles to economically improve their living space.

Kelly Whitwick, senior manager of retail market intelligence at GfK, said: “These results confirm that consumers are being much more considered in their purchases.

“It’s not just the cost of living that is a concern.

“Many people bought technology goods during the Covid periods of 2020 and 2021, so there isn’t the same level of need to buy new items, but there’s also a distinct lack of innovation in the market.

“In the last recession, consumers continued to invest in the latest technology.

“With fewer product launches, there’s little or no urgency to spend this Black Friday.

“The only category to enjoy growth was telecoms – one where new features are still on offer.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in