Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boost for passengers at Heathrow Airport as workers accept pay rise

Members of Unite and the GMB had voted for industrial action in a row over a pay cut during the pandemic.

Alan Jones
Friday 22 July 2022 13:10
The prospect of industrial action by check-in staff employed by British Airways at Heathrow Airport has ended after workers accepted a pay offer (Alamy/PA)
The prospect of industrial action by check-in staff employed by British Airways at Heathrow Airport has ended after workers accepted a pay offer (Alamy/PA)

The prospect of industrial action by British Airways check-in staff at Heathrow Airport has ended after workers accepted a pay offer.

Members of Unite and the GMB had voted for industrial action in a row over a pay cut during the pandemic.

After extensive negotiations, the company made a new offer, which members were balloted on and accepted.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a great result for our check-in members at British Airways.

H8HPM8 Terminal Five, Heathrow airport, London, England, United Kingdom.

Recommended

“By standing together, they have forced a corporate giant like BA to do the right thing and restore levels of pay slashed in the pandemic.”

Unite said the offer, which will be paid in several stages, is worth 13%.

Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, added: “No one wanted a summer strike at Heathrow, but our members had to fight for what was right.

“This improved pay deal came because of their efforts.

“Now these mainly women workers have won pay improvements for themselves – as well as forcing BA to make this offer to the rest of their staff too.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in